CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference announced it’s 2019-20 All-Maryland JUCO teams and awards on Tuesday, with Allegany’s Justin Copman and Imhotep George being named to the second team.
Copman, a sophomore forward, averaged a double-double in 30 games with 12.3 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per contest. He started all 30 games he played in, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 69% from the free-throw line while averaging 4.1 assists per game.
George, a first-year guard that played in all 31 of the Trojans’ (11-20) games, averaged just under 20 points a game, tallying 18.8 points per contest to go along with 7.3 rebounds per game. He shot 44.8% from the field, 36% from three-point land, and 65.8% from the foul line.
The full All-Maryland JUCO team lists can be found in today’s scoreboard page.
The following was released from Maryland JUCO in a Tuesday press release:
The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference (Maryland JUCO) today announced its 2019-20 All-Maryland JUCO Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams and other award recipients. A total of 43 student athletes and coaches representing 14 member institutions earned honors.
Women’s Basketball
CCBC Essex leads with thee selections after finishing a perfect 12-0 in conference play this season. Seven schools – Howard Community College, Montgomery College, Chesapeake College, Harford Community College, College of Southern Maryland, Cecil College, and CCBC Catonsville – have two selections each. Frederick Community College, Prince George’s Community College, and Anne Arundel Community College each have one.
Mya Moye (CCBC Essex) is the Maryland JUCO Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year after garnering the highest point total, as voted on by conference head coaches. Moye led the conference with a 22.8 points per game average and was third with a 6.7 assists per game average. On January 29, 2020, Moye set NJCAA Women’s Basketball records with 81 points on 32 made field goals against Northern Virginia Community College.
The conference coach of the year (head coach of the conference regular season champion) goes to Mike Seney (CCBC Essex). Seney led his team through the regular season and posted a 12-0 record in conference play, and extended his personal undefeated streak against conference opponents to 99 games. Seney guided the Knights in the first season of its reboot – after a 15-year hiatus – to its first conference title in 38 years and its first regional championship since 1978. The Knights finished the season ranked No. 12 in NJCAA Division II and received the No. 9 seed in the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Men’s Basketball
Howard and CCBC Dundalk lead the men’s selections with three each. The Dragons finished the season 11-2 in Maryland Juco to finish one-game back of a conference title. Dundalk was 9-4 in conference, with an average margin of less than five points in their four losses. Four schools – Montgomery, Cecil, Allegany College of Maryland, and Southern Maryland – had two recipients each. Prince George’s, Chesapeake, Frederick, Hagerstown Community College, Anne Arundel, and CCBC Catonsville have one apiece.
Jacob Falko (Cecil) was selected Maryland JUCO Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Year, and Mohamed Bundu (CCBC Dundalk) was selected Maryland JUCO Conference Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, awards voted on by conference head coaches.
The Maryland JUCO Conference Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year is Ed Durham (Cecil) and the Bob Kirk Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year is Mike Smelkinson (Howard). Durham led the Seahawks to 23-7 overall record and went 12-1 in conference to capture the Maryland JUCO regular-season title. Smelkinson returned this year to the Dragons and led them to a 25-6 overall record and Region XX Division II Championship. Howard also made the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship as a No. 8 seed, one season removed from a 4-22 record. The Bob Kirk award is named after the legendary basketball coach and athletic director, who passed away on April 29, 2018. Kirk spent 40 years at Allegany (33 as head basketball coach) where he guided the Trojans to 927-158 record. He is also an NJCAA Hall of Fame member.
