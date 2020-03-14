Copman named CACC's Defensive Player of the Year

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — Dominican center Jason Copman was named Central Athletic Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches earlier this month.
He was also voted second-team All-Conference.
A graduate of Allegany High School — where he was voted 2016 Times-News Player of the Year following his senior campaign — and Allegany College, Copman finished second in the CACC with 48 blocks and 14th with 36 steals.
He was awarded conference Defensive Player of the Week six times, overall Player of the Week once and was named to the weekly honor roll once.
With 10.5 rebounds a game, Copman led the conference in offensive, defensive and total boards. He wasn’t too shabby on the other end of the floor, scoring 10.2 points a game to average a double-double for the season. He shot 61.8% from the field.
The 6-foot-6 standout was even better in conference play, upping both his scoring and rebounding averages to 11.7 points and 11.8 boards a contest.
Copman tallied 6.5 points and had 7.3 rebounds a night last year as a junior, notching three defensive player of the week honors, but he significantly improved his productivity in his final year of collegiate eligibility to take home the CACC’s top defensive award.
Before finishing his final two seasons as a Charger, Copman averaged 12.0 points and grabbed 13.0 rebounds per game his last year at ACM. His 391 total rebounds were the highest total of any JUCO player in the nation that season.
Copman is the older brother of Justin Copman, who like the elder Copman won Times-News Player of the Year in 2018 at Allegany and currently leads the country in total rebounds at ACM. Justin could follow in his brother’s footsteps next season, as he received an offer from Dominican in February.
