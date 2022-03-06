As the college basketball season winds to a close, several local athletes, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, had impactful weeks on the hardwood.
Justin Copman, Jr., Dominican
Copman, who was Co-Player of the Year during his senior season at Allegany, recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Central College Athletic Conference semifinals on Saturday; but beyond the box score, the junior made the game’s biggest play to keep Domincan’s title hopes alive.
With less than a second remaining on the clock against Thomas Jefferson, Copman grabbed the rebound and flicked it into the basket to tie the game at 73 to force overtime. In OT, the former Camper went a perfect 6 for 6 at the line, including two crucial ones with five seconds left to give Dominican a three-point lead en route to the 87-84 win.
In the championship against Felician on Sunday, Copman tallied eight points and eight rebounds and again was perfect at the stripe, hitting all six of his attempts, though Dominican would fall. Copman was named to the all-tournament team.
Because the NCAA Division II men’s selection show was broadcasted at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Dominican’s (21-7) postseason status was unknown at the time of publication.
Abby Beeman, Jr., Shepherd
Beeman, a two-time Area Player of the Year recipient at Frankfort, was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Player of the Year last week.
The junior leads the Rams in scoring (18.8 points), assists (7.7) and steals (2.7), while also leading all of Division II in assists.
In PSAC tournament play last week, Beeman helped Shepherd to the semifinals, where the Rams fell to California, Pennsylvania.
The former Falcon delivered a monster quarterfinal performance, scoring 32 points on 10 of 19 shooting, 10 of 10 from the line, to go along with 10 assists in a win over Bloomsburg. In a defeat to California and a win over West Chester, Beeman scored 14 points in each affair.
The Rams’ NCAA Division II tournament at-large status was unknown at the time of publication.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr., Fairmont State
The former Area Player of the Year at Southern scored four points in Fairmont State’s Mountain East Conference tournament first-round loss to West Liberty, 79-70. Weimer also pulled down four rebounds.
Weimer finished her red-shirt senior campaign averaging 7.6 points per game on 62 of 148 shooting from beyond the arc (42%).
Makenna Douthitt, So., WVU Potomac State
Douthitt, the Times-News girls basketball Player of the Year in 2020, scored a team-high 12 points with five rebounds and three steals in Potomac State’s defeat at the hands of Montgomery in the Region XX quarterfinals.
Douthitt averaged 15.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a game and shot 44.2% from the field and 73.8% from the charity stripe this year.
Alexis Turner, So., WVU Potomac State
Turner, a Keyser grad, tallied nine points on 4 of 7 shooting against Montgomery. The sophomore averaged 11.3 points on 44.7% shooting in 2021-22.
Kelsey O’Neal, Fr., WVU Potomac State
O’Neal, who was an All-Area first-teamer at Allegany, equaled Turner’s scoring total against Montgomery with nine points. For the year, O’Neal posted averages of 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds a contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.