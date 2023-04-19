CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Cumberland City Mini-Marathon and Walk a Mile for Ol’ Greenway is this Saturday at 9 a.m.
Registration fees from the event will go to the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund to be used to renovate the 86-year-old stadium shared by Allegany and Fort Hill high schools.
The entry cost is $10 for anyone college aged and younger and $20 for all others.
The event features a 2.62 mile run and a non-competitive one-mile walk. Both events will begin promptly at 9 a.m. T-shirt pickup and same-day registration will be held from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.
The course begins and ends at Greenway Avenue Stadium. The turn-around point is near the Mayor’s Monument just behind Long Field in Constitution Park.
There will be water provided and post-race refreshments.
The race is timed by the Queen City Striders. The awards for the Mini-Marathon were constructed by the carpentry class at the Center for Career and Technical Education.
Register online at the runsignup.com link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Cumberland/262mileMiniMarathonandonemilewalkforOlGreenway.
Questions about the race can be directed to race director George Brown at 301-707-9026.
Amanda Twigg is this year’s honorary starter. Twigg was the women’s winner of the inaugural race in 2009 and was a multi-time track & field state champion at Fort Hill.
A 50-yard “Toddler Trot” (ages 1-3) and 100-yard “Youngster Run” (4-6) will be held immediately after the last runner crosses the finish line of the 2.62 mile race. There is no fee for either youth event, but each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
No strollers will be permitted on the track.
The proceeds raised from the run/walk will be donated to the stadium committee in memory of Dave Christopher.
Christopher, a former stadium committee member and longtime supporter of Fort Hill athletics, passed away in February. Christopher went 65 years without missing a Fort Hill game, a streak spanning 716 games.
Since forming in 2018, the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund has raised funds for a new scoreboard, field turf replacement, renovated visitor’s bleachers and an eight-lane track.
The stadium is still in need of upgrades to the lighting, sound system, press box and visitor’s side bathrooms.
The lighting at Greenway was appraised of having a foot-candle (one lumen per square foot) of 31. Northern and Southern have foot candles of 50, and Frostburg State has one of 75.
The lack of visibility presents safety issues for student-athletes.
The new system would be from Musco Lightling — used at Frostburg State and the two Garrett County high schools — and would limit light pollution and save the city money from switching to LED bulbs.
Upgrades to the press box would include renovations to the bathrooms and concession stands on the visitor’s side. One of the goals is to make the structure ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990) compliant.
A new sound system is expected to be installed this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.