NETANYA, Israel — Cumberland native Daniel Diehl helped to break the world junior record in the boys 4x100 freestyle relay at the World Junior Championships on Monday.
Diehl joined Maximus Williamson, Hudson Williams and Jason Zhao who combined for a new world record time of 3:15:49. Diehl swam his split in 49.93 seconds. Zhao had the fastest, finishing in 48.64.
The four swimmers representing the United States took gold. Australia took silver with a time of 3:16:69 and Canada took bronze with a 3:17:34.
Diehl was part of the team who set the previous record of 3:15:79 in last year's Junior Pan Pacs.
Diehl also competed in the 100m backstroke, entering the meet as the top seed. He finished tied for fourth in the semifinals with a time of 54:27.
The World Junior Championships continue through Saturday. Diehl is scheduled to compete in the 50, 100, and 200m backstroke, the 200 IM and 100m freestyle. He also expects to compete in a relay each day.
