CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Optimists overcame a slow start and pulled away late to beat Lashbaugh’s, 12-10, at Holler Field on Wednesday.
Tied at 9-apiece with the Optimists at the plate in the fifth, Bryson Metz broke the deadlock with a two-RBI double. Lashbaugh’s got a run back in the bottom half — its final at-bat — but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.
The Optimists slapped 16 hits. Mason Bennett doubled twice; Jesse Miller doubled and singled; Metz added a single to his double; AJ Bascelli hit safely thrice; Camden Zapf and David Williams notched a pair of singles; and Adam Easton, Carter Fetters and Jaylan Atkinson singled.
Easton picked up the win in relief pitching the final two frames.
Lashbaugh’s garnered eight hits in defeat. William Bernard and Nicolas Brown singled twice each. Auston Wempe, Nathan Hockman, Landyn Ritchie and Sebastin Stewart singled once apiece.
Lashbaugh’s stole six bases, with Stewart leading the way with two.
The two teams also played earlier this month, with the Optimists also taking that matchup 7-5.
Lashbaugh’s took a 4-2 lead entering the sixth after plating two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth; however, the Optimists tied it up at 4-4 with two in the sixth and took control with a three-run seventh.
Miller tripled and Bascelli doubled in the victory. Mason Bennett singled three times, and Atkinson and Easton hit safely twice each. Miller, Bennett and Atkinson scored two runs apiece. Metz crossed home once.
Easton was the winning pitcher.
For Lashbaugh’s, Evan Scell doubled and singled twice. Sam Zufall hit a pair of singles. Hockman and Auston Wempe both had hits.
Cumberland faces Rush Services at Northern High School today at 6 p.m. Lashbaugh’s takes on Cumberland Optimists at Hamilton Field tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Frostburg Legion sweeps pair
GRANTSVILLE — Frostburg Legion broke out to an early lead and held on to stave off Grantsville SAL, 5-4, at Grantsville Field on Wednesday.
Frostburg came out hot with two runs in both the first and second innings. Grantsville countered with a run in the first, third and fourth to come within 4-3 entering the sixth.
The teams both plated one in the sixth, and Frostburg held on with a scoreless seventh in the field for a one-run win.
Garrett Michaels was the winning pitcher and went 3 for 3 at the dish for Frostburg. Bryson Krumpach added two base hits himself.
Kyle Broadwater was tabbed with the loss on the mound for Grantsville SAL. At the plate, he and Dawson Tice notched two singles apiece.
Earlier this month, Frostburg Legion blasted Potomac Construction/Outdoor Power, 18-1, at Holler Field.
Frostburg exploded in the fourth with an eight-spot, giving Tyler Cook plenty of run support on the bump to pick up the win. Cook went four strong innings, allowing one run and striking out seven.
David Miller hit a home run for Frostburg. Michaels went 3 for 3 with a triple, double and single.
For Potomac Construction, Tytus Sheetz hit a triple.
Frostburg Legion takes on Cumberland Rotary at Hamilton Field today at 6 p.m. Potomac Construction/Outdoor Power faces Rush Services at Hamilton Field tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.
