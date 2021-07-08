POTOMAC PARK – Dez Johnson and Cody Jeffreys had two hits and the Cumberland Orioles erupted for eight fourth-inning runs in a 13-4 victory over the Wheelhouse Arsenal Wednesday evening at Memorial Field.
The Orioles improved to 11-4 with the non-conference win. They lead the Pen-Mar WV League with a 7-3 league record.
Johnson and Jeffreys hit two singles and scored twice, while Ty Black tripled and Mason Heyne doubled among 10 hits for the Orioles. Jeffreys also had two RBIs, and Johnson stole three bases.
Dan Streitbeck and two relievers combined on a five-hitter. Streitbeck got the win, allowing only three singles and one run over seven innings. He walked four and struck out six.
The Orioles will host the RBC Elite in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday at Berkeley Springs High School, and host the Oakland Oaks on Sunday in a 4 p.m. twinbill at Memorial Field. The Appalachian Aces entertain Fort Cumberland Post 13 in the league’s other weekend doubleheader, Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Garrett College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.