POTOMAC PARK — Greg Borges homered and doubled, and the Cumberland Orioles beat M&R Transit, 9-3, on Friday night.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third inning, the Orioles exploded for five runs in the third and three in the fourth to take control. With Tom Fogle delivering a solid start, that was more than enough.
Fogle picked up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with a strikeout and two walks in five innings pitched. Eston Bender pitched two shutout innings in relief with three Ks and two walks.
Borges led the Cumberland offense with a 2 for 2 day with two RBIs and three runs scored. Nick Capozzi was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Vince DiLeondardo also doubled.
Wes Athey, Sh’God Jones and DiLeonardo stole two bases apiece.
Kaleb Scott took the loss, allowing four earned runs in three innings pitched. Santino Marro led M&R with a double, a single and two runs scored. Garrett Myers also doubled.
With the victory, Cumberland improves to 10-4 overall and 8-2 in Fayette County Baseball League play. The Orioles have won six consecutive games.
Cumberland is at the Mill Run Millers on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
