The Cumberland Orioles swept ARH Industries, 6-5 and 5-4, on Sunday in Fayette County Baseball League action.
In the opening contest, Nick Capozzi led the way for Cumberland with a 3 for 5 day, doubling twice and driving two runs in. Vince DiLeonardo also had a multi-hit day, and Alex Kennell, Andrew Lynch and Andrew Butts all slapped two-baggers.
The Orioles built a 5-0 lead with four runs in the first and one in the second, and that was enough to absorb a late ARH rally — which plated a pair in the seventh. Cumberland outhit ARH, 12-7.
Wes Athey got the win on the bump in a complete-game performance, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and five free passes in seven innings of work.
In the second affair, the Cumberland Orioles plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal a twinbill sweep.
Ben Russell plated two runs on a single to tie up the action at 3-3, and Butts walked it off on a one-out line drive to left that scored Greg Borges.
Athey led the Cumberland offense in Game 2 with three base hits, and DiLeonardo, Kennell and Kobe White notched multi-hit games themselves. DiLeonardo doubled for the O's lone extra-base hit.
Lynch got the start for Cumberland, pitching four innings in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five Ks and one walk. Jack Murphy pitched three scoreless in relief, striking out five and walking none, to pick up the win.
The Cumberland Orioles (8-4 overall, 6-2 FCBL) hosted the Mill Run Millers on Tuesday. They host M&R Transit on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex.
M&R Transit 8-11, Oakland Oaks 4-10
HOPWOOD, Pa. — The Oakland Oaks were swept in a Sunday twinbill, falling to M&R Transit 8-4 and 11-10.
In the first game, M&R Transit scored two runs in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away. M&R out-hit Oakland, 10-8, and didn't commit an error.
Kaleb Scott went the distance to get the win for M&R, allowing four runs on eight hits with six Ks and four free passes. Bradie Vance took the loss for Oakland, surrendering five runs on four hits in three innings, though four were unearned.
Cory Ashby pitched the final three innings for Oakland and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Nate Zimcosky belted a two-run home run to get M&R started in the first, and he finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Garrett Myers was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
For Oakland, Ashby doubled and drove a run in. Chris Grreen was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, and Hunter batted 2 for 3 with one run scored.
In the second game, Oakland plated five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 lead, but M&R got the two runs it needed to walk it off in the bottom half.
Oakland's Darrick Broadwater led all hitters with a 4 for 4 effort, doubling twice and driving a run in. Green went 2 for 4 at the dish.
Ryan Valentine took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits after entering the game in the third inning in relief of Jake Miller.
Myers got the start for M&R, allowing five runs on 11 hits with eight Ks and two walks in seven innings of work. Scott got the win after finishing out the top of the seventh.
Santino Marra led M&R with a 3 for 4 day with four runs scored, and Zimcosky went 2 for 3 with a pair of ribbies.
Oakland (6-6 overall, 5-6 FCBL) hosts ARH Industries on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Garrett College.
