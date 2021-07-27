ROMNEY, W.Va. — Dan Streitbeck went the distance and Alex Kennell collected three hits in four at-bats to lead the Cumberland Orioles to a 4-1 win over the Romney Legion and a sweep of their doubleheader on Saturday.
Streitbeck scattered five hits, walked one and struck out seven. The Orioles, of the Pen-Mar WV League, snapped a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth, then tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Wes Athey and Nick Berryman doubled and singled while Greg Borgez singled twice for the O’s. Buddy Broadwater had two singles and Mallow a double for the Romney Legion.
In the first game, Austin Miller went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Borges tripled, singled and knocked in three runs, and Athey doubled, singled and scored twice to lead the O’s in an 18-1 win.
Kennell doubled and scored three times in support of winning pitcher Cameron O’Neal, who allowed one hit and one run in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight. Broadwater tripled for the Romney Legion.
