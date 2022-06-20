CARMICHAELS, Pa. — Jack Murphy, Aiden Kirk and Nick Capozzi combined to pitch a gem, and the Cumberland Orioles edged the Carmichaels Copperheads, 5-1, on Sunday.
The victory improved Cumberland to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Fayette County Baseball League.
Murphy (Allegany College) was wild at the start, walking seven Copperheads over three innings of work. Murphy was able to strand the bases loaded in the first and second innings, allowing just one unearned run.
Kirk, and ACM commit, pitched four scoreless frames out of the pen to pick up the win on two hits with a K and no walks. Capozzi tossed a shutout seventh to give the Orioles the win.
Eston Bender (Fort Hill) tripled, singled and drove a run in for the Orioles, who plated two runs in the first and three in the fourth. Cumberland outhit Carmichaels, 8-2.
Cody Jefferys doubled and tallied an RBI, and Andrew Lynch (Frankfort), Austin Amtower (ACM) and Kobe White (ACM) also drove in runs.
Cumberland faced the Oakland Oaks on Tuesday night. Its next game is at Carmichaels on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Oaks split with Mill Run, Mitch's Bail Bonds
The Oakland Oaks split a pair of league games, defeating the Mill Run Millers, 11-1, on Sunday and falling to Mitch's Bail Bonds, 10-8, on Friday night.
Oakland was 4-3 in the FCBL entering its matchup with Cumberland on Tuesday night.
Against Mill Run, the Oaks banged out 19 hits, and Bradie Vance threw a complete game to guide Oakland to victory. Vance, who plays at WVU Tech, allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks, needing just 64 pitches to go the distance.
Luis Rodriguez (Garrett College), Alex Beiler, Ryan Valentine and Darrick Broadwater (Garrett/Keyser) all had three-hit games for Oakland. Clay Maholic (Potomac State), Cole Parker and Hunter Cottrell (West Liberty) tallied two base knocks each.
Broadwater and Cottrell both doubled twice and garnered three RBIs. Rodriguez tripled and Valentine struck a two-bagger.
Mill Run scored its only run in the fifth inning when Aaron Nickelson started a two-out rally with a double. Tanner Orndorff drove him in with a two-bagger. Alan VanSickle took the loss, allowing eight runs on 16 hits in 3 1/3 frames.
On Friday night, Oakland lost despite out-hitting Mitch's Bail Bonds, 12-6.
The Oaks committed four errors while Mitch's was spotless defensively, and Oakland's pitching staff issued 10 free passes to drop a shootout.
Rodriguez had the hot bat for Oakland, going 4 for 5 with three doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Broadwater was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Parker was 2 for 4 with a two-bagger.
Anthony DellaPenna led Mitch's with two RBIs, and Noah Hanson was 1 for 3 with one run and two RBIs.
Hanson picked up the win, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with one strikeouts and four walks in 4 2/3 innings of work. Payton Conte tossed 2 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen to get the save.
Tanner Haskinson took the loss after he surrendered seven runs (one earned) on two hits with six walks and one strikeout.
After facing the Cumberland Orioles on Tuesday, Oakland is back in action at M&R Transit on Sunday at 1 p.m.
