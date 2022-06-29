POTOMAC PARK — Seth Cullers, Jack Murphy and Ethan Huffman combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, as the Cumberland Orioles topped the Mill Run Millers, 3-0, at the Hot Stove Complex on Wednesday night.
The victory, the Orioles' fifth straight, improved Cumberland to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the Fayette County Baseball League.
Cumberland scored all three of its runs in the third inning, beginning with a solo shot to left off the bat of Vince DiLeonardo. Two more runs crossed home on wild pitches later in the inning.
Cullers got the start on the mound, striking out the side in his one inning of work. He was the only Cumberland arm to allow a base hit. Murphy followed with four shutout frames of hitless ball with three Ks and three walks to get the win. Huffman picked up the save, striking out four in two shutout frames.
Andrew Lynch and Greg Borges both doubled for Cumberland.
Cumberland hosts M&R Transit on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
