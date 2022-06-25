POTOMAC PARK — J.R. Luttrell threw five shutout innings, and Andrew Lynch and Austin Armtower had multi-hit nights to lead Cumberland past Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 5-0, on Friday.
With a pair of wins over ARH Industries on Sunday, the Cumberland Orioles are now 6-2 in the Fayette County Baseball League. Mitch’s drops to 2-5.
Cumberland scored a run in both the first and second innings, two in the third and a run in the fifth for a 5-0 edge. Lynch (Frankfort) went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Amtower singled twice, drove in a run and scored.
Luttrell (Allegany College) picked up the win after tossing five scoreless innings of four-hit ball, striking out seven and walking two. Ethan Huffman (Allegany College) pitched two scoreless out of the pen with two Ks.
Vince DiLeonardo (Allegany College) notched an RBI single; Alex Kennell (Allegany) singled and scored once, Josef Sneathen (Allegany) singled and garnered two RBIs and Andrew Butts (Allegany College) singled and scored a run.
