The Cumberland Orioles split a pair of games over the weekend, walking off ARH Industries, 5-4, on Friday before dropping a 7-3 decision to the Hagerstown Braves on Saturday.
Cumberland is now 3-3 overall and 2-0 in Fayette County Baseball League play.
In their home victory over ARH, Carson Bradley delivered the decisive base knock, doubling with one away in the eighth to drive in Cody Jefferys. Austin Amtower started the frame with a triple but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a grounder to third by Jefferys.
Seth Cullers was the winning pitcher, tossing three scoreless frames of no-hit ball, striking out seven and walking three. J.R. took a no decision after surrendering four runs (two earned) in five innings with six Ks and no walks.
Andrew Lynch and Nick Capozzi both had three-hit days for the O's. Lynch doubled. Greg Borges was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.
On Saturday, the Hagerstown Braves plated five runs in the opening two innings, and that proved to be the difference.
Borges struck a two-run double to give Cumberland an early 2-0 lead, but Hagerstown responded with a three-spot in the bottom half and two more in the second to lead 5-2.
Amtower got a run back with an RBI double in the fourth; however, the O's were blanked over the final six innings to take the loss. Cumberland out-hit Hagerstown, 8-7, and committed the game's only error.
Borges was 3 for 4 with two ribbies and a run. Capozzi singled, doubled and scored once.
Cayden Bratton was the losing arm. Tom Fogle tossed six solid frames out of the pen, allowing tow runs on five hits with three Ks and three walks.
The Cumberland Orioles are at M&R Transit (2-1 FCBL) at Hopwood Hutchinson Field on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Oakland Oaks 8, M&R Transit 7
MCHENRY — The Oakland Oaks handed M&R its first league loss of the year behind a huge game from Darrick Broadwater.
The Keyser graduate and Garrett College player finished 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the charge for Oakland, which out-hit M&R, 15-9.
Cole Parker also recorded three hits, and Luis Rodriguez and Hunter Cottrell had multi-hit games. One of Rodriguez's was a two-bagger.
The Oakland Oaks (3-3 FCBL) are at Mitch's Bail Bonds (1-1 FCBL) on Friday at 6 p.m.
