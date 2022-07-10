POTOMAC PARK — The Cumberland Orioles swept the Martinsburg Blue Sox, 6-0 and 10-7, on Sunday afternoon.
Cumberland — which went 4-0 on the weekend, taking two from Fort Cumberland Post 13 on Saturday, 3-1 and 8-3 — improved to 17-5 overall. The Orioles are second in the Fayette County Baseball League with a 9-4 record.
In Game 1, Tom Fogle tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits in seven innings of work, striking out four and walking none. Wes Athey was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Andrew Butts also hit safely twice.
Andrew Lynch and Carson Bradley also drove runs in for Cumberland, which out-hit Martinsburg, 8-3. Neither team committed an error. Cumberland scored its six runs over two innings, plating three runs in both the second and third innings.
In the second game, Cumberland tallied 13 base hits and rode a five-run third inning to a twinbill sweep.
Greg Borges doubled and notched three RBIs, Ethan Huffman doubled, singled and drove a run in, and Bradley, Roy Jefferys, Kobe White and Fogle all tallied two hits apiece.
Lynch was the winning pitcher, surrendering four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two free passes in six innings of work. Jack Murphy allowed three runs in the seventh, but he was able to throw a ground ball for the final out to give the Orioles the win.
Cumberland is at Mitch’s Bail Bonds on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Oakland Oaks 9 Mitch’s Bail Bonds 3
REPUBLIC, Pa. — Cole Parker’s bases-clearing double in the sixth gave Oakland the lead, and the Oaks tacked on five insurance runs in the seventh to pull away from Mitch’s Bail Bonds on Friday night.
The victory improved Oakland to 8-6 in the FCBL and 9-6 overall.
Oakland trailed entering the sixth following an RBI double by Dylan Bohna and a run-scoring single by Noah Hanson in the third that made it 3-1 Mitch’s. Bohna finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
However, Parker gave Oakland the lead for good with a three-RBI two-bagger into the right-field corner.
Calyb King registered as the winning arm in relief, tossing four shutout innings of one-hit ball, fanning eight and walking one. Bradie Vance got the start, surrendering three runs (two earned) in three frames of work.
Oakland scored its nine runs on nine hits and made two errors, while Mitch’s pushed three runs across on four base knocks and committed one error.
Darrick Broadwater and Ryan Valentine doubled for Oakland. Parker finished 2 for 3 with four runs batted in, Broadwater was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Chris Green and Alex Beiler notched two hits each.
Payton Conte delivered a quality start for Mitch’s, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in four innings pitched. Hanson was tabbed with five runs in relief.
Oakland is at Carmichael’s on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and it hosts Carmichael’s at Garrett College on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
