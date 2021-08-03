CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cumberland Raiders brought home a handful of hardware at the Roller Rink Hockey National Championships held July 11-16, including a first-place crown in the 12-and-under division.
In addition to the No. 1 12-and-under team winning first, the No. 2 team in the 12-and-under division placed fifth, the 14-and-under team placed second, and the 10-and-under and adult silver teams took home third places.
Raiders player Lanie Iski played with Bedford, Pennsylvania, in the 16-and-under division and brought home a first-place award. Pat Ferguson and Seth Miller, playing with Bedford, claimed second place and Danielle Walter, playing in the Ladies Division with Utica, New York, won fourth place.
The title-winning team in the 12-and-under division went a perfect 6-0 despite falling behind early on in the championship game, trailing 2-0 and then 3-1 to Lubbock, Texas, which prompted head coach Scott Ferguson to call a timeout.
Ferguson’s message to his team was to keep things simple, pass to the open player on offense and double team tournament MVP Camila Hernandez, who had scored all three of Lubbock’s goals up to that point.
Forwards Christian Sarver and Konner Dicken were tasked with the double-team assignment. In doing so, it allowed defensemen Jackson Miller and Carson Hamelin to have more time and space to orchestrate the offense — the moves resulted in Cumberland scoring four straight goals en route to a 5-4 win for the title.
Miller and Christian Sarver had a pair of goals apiece and Brodie Iski had the other goal, while Noah Dicken — who won the Most Valuable Goaltender award — came up big in the net down the stretch.
The Raiders’ No. 1 team topped their No. 2 team in the opening game, 10-0, with the No. 2 Raiders being compiled mostly of younger players seeking floor time to gain experience.
The No. 1 team then topped Lubbock No. 2, 6-1, Bedford 5-0 and Lubbock No. 1, 10-0, before elimination play. The Raiders topped Lubbock No. 1 in the semifinals, 11-1, to reach the title game.
Miller led the team with 16 points, scoring 13 goals and tallying three assists. Sarver and Brodie Iski had 13 points apiece, with Sarver netting 12 goals and one assist and Iski 10 goals and three assists. Hamelin tacked on eight goals and two assists for 12 points and Konner Dicken had nine points with four goals to go along with a team-high five assists.
Noah Dicken yielded six goals in six games played, including two in five games prior to the championship.
The No. 2 Raiders team suffered three 10-0 defeats and a 7-4 loss to Bedford. Randy Sarver had two goals, and Mason Kirby and Kovan Sarver each had a goal.
Bedford won the 14-and-under division in undefeated fashion, with Cumberland finishing 1-4 and taking home second place in the three-team division.
The Raiders had five 12U players on the roster plus their only 14U player, Lanie Iski. Despite its 1-4 record, Cumberland lost a pair of games by one goal and two games by two. The Raiders lost to Bedford 1-0 and 2-0 and split their games against Decatur, Texas, with a 3-2 win following a 4-2 loss.
With Bedford scoring two big wins over Decatur, Cumberland advanced to the championship game on goal differential as the tiebreaker.
Jackson Miller scored the Raiders’ lone goal in the championship game, which ended in regulation tied at 1-1. Goaltenders Hamelin and Chloe Goodrich (Bedford) weren’t willing to budge in overtime, as the game headed to a shootout, which Bedford won to claim the national title.
Two players scored the Raiders’ six goals, with Miller scoring five times and Brodie Iski once. Hamelin had 11 goals against in five games.
The Raiders finished third in the Adult Silver Division with a 5-1-1 record, falling to eventual champion Merced, California, in the semifinals, 4-3, after erasing a 3-1 deficit to tie the game 3-3 — Merced scored in the final 30 seconds to advance to the championship game.
Cumberland defeated Lubbock in the third-place game, 3-2, with a pair of goals from Adam Armbruster and one from Ryan Karns, while Ferguson tallied an assist. Walter gave up two goals between the pipes.
The Raiders went 3-0-1 in group play, beating Bowie, Texas, 6-1, Miami, Florida, 5-3, and Lubbock, 4-2, before tying United Florida, 2-2. Cumberland defeated Decatur, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.
Devon Karns was the Raiders’ top scorer, with 10 goals and two assists. Ferguson wasn’t far behind, tallying 11 points with eight goals and three assists. Armbruster had five goals and an assists, Karns two goals and one assist, and Gavin Schaaf one goal. Walter yielded just over two goals per game, allowing 15 over seven games.
The Raiders’ 10-and-under division came in largely inexperienced, with Noah Dicken and Mason Kirby being the only players with national tournament experience.
Cumberland lost its first three games by scores of 11-1 and 14-8 to Lubbock and 4-2 to Bedford before topping Bedford, 2-1, in its last game. Randy Sarver scored nine of the Raiders’ 13 goals. Kirby and Dicken had two apiece. Lubbock won the three-team division with a perfect 5-0 record.
Only two teams were fielded in the 16-and-under division, where Lanie Iski won a championship as a starting defenseman for Bedford. She scored one goal and tallied an assist as Bedford went 5-0 against Decatur.
Seth Miller and Pat Ferguson went 4-2 with Bedford in the Adult Bronze Division, as Ferguson started on defense and dished out five assists with a goal in a second-place finish.
In the Ladies Division, Walter yielded three goals per game (21 in seven games) for Utica, who finished fourth after going 3-4.
Seattle won the World Class Division with a 5-0 record over Boyertown, Pennsylvania, and Bedford went 5-0 in the two-team 8-and-under division against Ocala, Florida.
Pat Ferguson, winner of the USA Roller Sports Coach of the Year Award, will coach the USA men’s team, while Scott Ferguson will coach the USA junior team. Walter also made Team USA. All three teams will play in the Pan American games Sept. 16-26 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
