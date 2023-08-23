LUBBOCK, Texas — The Cumberland Raiders roller hockey team won two national championships, winning the Senior Silver and 18-U divisions at the national championships held from July 29 to Aug. 4.
It’s the second year in a row the Raiders have won national titles in both divisions. They also placed third in the 15-U division.
In the Senior Silver, the Raiders were in the A group with five other teams. Cumberland beat Phoenix 6-4 in game one and Decatur, Texas, 8-3 in game two. The Raiders tied Salt Lake City 3-3 in game three before beating Miami, 5-1 in game four.
Cumberland was in first place in the A group heading into the finals. It beat Lubbock 7-0 in the quarterfinal and San Angelo, Texas, 6-2 in the semifinal. The Raiders defeated Salt Lake City in the championship game 2-1.
Scott Ferguson found Pat Ferguson for the Raiders first goal to tie the game in the first half. Christian Sarver scored with 6:37 left in the second half off an Adam Armbruster assist for the eventual game-winning goal.
Scott Ferguson was the Most Valuable Player, scoring nine goals with eight assists and 17 points. Danielle Ferguson was the Most Valuable Goalie, allowing 14 goals in seven games.
In 18-U, the Raiders were the only team registered. They played four games against Adult Bronze division teams which did not count against their division standings. Cumberland beat Ocala, Florida, 3-2, and lost game two to Bedford, Pennsylvania, 4-1. It tied Decatur, Texas, 5-5 and Ocala 4-4 in the final two games.
Jindrich Cuautle was the Most Valuable Player, scoring seven goals with one assist and eight points. Randy Sarver was the Most Valuable Goalie, allowing 15 goals in four games.
In the 15-U division, the Raiders beat Lubbock, Texas, 9-5 in the firsts game and Decatur, Texas, 10-0 in game two. They tied Bedford 3-3 and lost to Lubbock 6-3 in the semifinal. Cumberland beat Decatur 12-2 in the third-place game.
Lubbock won the national title with Bedford finishing second. Christian Sarver scored 26 goals with one assist and 27 points. Randy Sarver allowed 16 goals in five games.
Two other Raiders players competed in other divisions that Cumberland could not field a team in. Maryn Shriver helped Bedford win the 9-U and 12-U national titles and Robbie Shriver helped Bedford finish third in the Bronze division.
