CUMBERLAND — To expand the Cumberland Times-News coverage of local sports, the sports staff has started a podcast, with the first episode live today.
Views From The Press Box is a biweekly podcast that will be posted every other Friday covering the area’s local sports, as well as the region’s college and professional teams.
On today’s episode, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski sit down to talk about Maryland high school football Week 1 and West Virginia Week 2, preview this week’s matchups and recap last weekend’s West Virginia-Maryland football game.
You can listen to the first episode on our website at times-news.com/podcasts. Future episodes will appear on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.
Future episodes will include appearances by our sports editor, Jeff Landes, as well as interviews with other journalists and local coaches and athletes.
We are on the hunt for music for the podcast, so if you or someone you know is in a band or makes music and would like to record original music for possible inclusion on our show, email Kyle Bennett at kbennett@times-news.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.