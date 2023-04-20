CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh boys basketball head coach Dan Prete will leave his position at the end of the academic school year, Bishop Walsh announced on Thursday.
Bishop Walsh will return to having a local varsity basketball team next season, according to Principal Jennifer Flinn.
During his time as head basketball coach, Prete has been instrumental in creating new initiatives in the Bishop Walsh athletic department and bringing BW’s basketball program to national relevance.
Prete also served as the school's athletic director and a school guidance counselor for the past five years.
“Coach Prete has changed the course of athletics at Bishop Walsh,” said Flinn. “We are extremely grateful to have had him at BW and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
