CUMBERLAND — Record-breaking swimmer Daniel Diehl has been voted the 2021 George Stevenson/Nick Perlozzo Dapper Dan Top Award winner by the Dapper Dan Club of Allegany County.
The award, to be given at the 72nd Dapper Dan awards banquet at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club on May 1, is given annually to the individual or organization that brings the most national attention back to Allegany County.
Most recently, Diehl, a 16-year-old student at Allegany High School, broke a national age group record for the 15-16 division previously held by Olympic champion Ryan Murphy in the 100-meter backstroke at the Speedo Sectional meet in Buffalo.
Thanks to that record-breaking performance, Diehl put an end to New York Jets running back Ty Johnson’s record string of four consecutive top award titles.
“We are excited to announce Daniel as the top award,” Dapper Dan dinner chairman Adam Sterne said. “He certainly has exceeded the top award criteria, and we are honored to be able to present the area’s top award to him.”
Diehl, who swims for the Cumberland YMCA and is a member of the U.S. junior national team, finished the long course 100 back in Buffalo with a time of 53.59, besting Murphy’s 53.76 at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Diehl’s time also would’ve ranked No. 2 all-time nationally in the 17-18 age group, and is the 19th fastest ever by an American regardless of age.
As of the beginning of April, Diehl’s time in the 100 back is the fifth-fastest in the world this year and the third-fastest by an American.
Surpassing Murphy puts Diehl in rare company, as Murphy would go on to become a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Murphy is also the current world record-holder in the 100-meter backstroke, finishing in 51.85 at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Diehl became a member of the junior national squad by virtue of his times at last summer’s Olympic Trials, during which he was the youngest competitor in Wave II.
His time of 55.42 in the 100 backstroke, which placed 31st out of 61 competitors and his 23.24 in the 50-meter freestyle, good for 58th of 64 swimmers, allowed him to qualify for the junior team.
When Diehl was 15, he broke Michael Phelps’ 15-16 age group Maryland state record in the 100 backstroke for long course at the 18-and-under Spring Cup in Richmond.
The Dapper Dan awards banquet is set to begin at 4 p.m., with appetizers being served beginning at 3 p.m. The Top award is the last honor given of the night.
Tickets are available by contacting Jane Sterne at the Sports Shoppe 301-722-5490 or Adam Sterne at 301-707-6401.
