GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cumberland native Daniel Diehl won four events at the YMCA Nationals held in July at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, his 200M backstroke performance was the third-fastest by a 15-16-year-old swimmer in U.S. history. He also won the 100M freestyle, 200M freestyle and 50M backstroke.
Diehl has become one of the top swimmers in the country who competed in two events at last year’s U.S. Olympic trials. He was the youngest competitor in the two events he competed in, the 100M backstroke and 50M freestyle. He finished 58th in backstroke and 31st in freestyle.
“He did really well there, I thought against competition that’s national as supposed to local,” Diehl’s coach Brian Dowling said.
Earlier this year, Diehl broke the world record for the men’s 16-and-under 100M backstroke. His time of 53.59 seconds made him one of four Americans to swim the event in under 55 seconds.
“It was a good feeling when he broke that record,” Dowling said.
Diehl has worked with Dowling since he was 11 years old. Within a year, Diehl broke Michael Phelps’ 200M individual medley state record. Dowling said it took about a year for him to realize Diehl was a special talent.
Dowling said he feels “pretty good” about Diehl’s chances to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The U.S. Olympic Trials will take place from June 15-23, 2024 in Indianapolis.
