CUMBERLAND — It was a night of firsts at the 73rd Dapper Dan awards banquet.
It was the first dinner without longtime dinner chairman Dick Sterne, the first in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to give the Top Award to a swimmer.
That was to Daniel Diehl, the No. 1 ranked swimmer in the nation in the Class of 2024, who at 16 years of age didn’t know much about the Dapper Dan and its work with The Children’s League before Sunday.
Then he heard the words of Molly Offstein, the recipient of the Joseph K. Mooney Memorial Most Courageous Award, who overcame a tragic car accident to walk across the stage and receive the honor.
And those of Bentley Lepley, a fourth-grade student at Cash Valley Elementary who isn’t letting Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) define his life, who was given the 2021 Child of the Year award.
While it’s a night to honor excellence in athletics in Allegany County and across the region — 27 awards were given out Sunday at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club — it’s also one to remind us of what’s important.
“I started to get a little emotional when Molly was talking,” Diehl said after the dinner. “I wanted to keep it together because I didn’t want to (take attention from her).
“It just puts in perspective what really matters. First place, second place doesn’t matter. The relationships that you make are what’s important.”
The festivities began with a moment of silence for former club president Dick Sterne, who was the dinner chairman for nearly 20 years before his passing in Oct. 2021 at the age of 77.
After Mark Manges, a two-time Top Award winner who starred at quarterback at the University of Maryland, gave the invocation, Dapper Dan President Lenny Webb put the night into perspective.
“When you have a purpose bigger than yourself, you keep going,” he said. “That’s how you get to 73 dinners.”
Just as Diehl’s understanding of the Dapper Dan club grew as the night wore on, guest speaker Casey Roberts, a two-time Times-News Player of the Year at Allegany who went on to star at Allegany College and Liberty, imparted a story of his own personal growth to the young award winners.
“Humility was a character trait that was elusive from me during my playing career,” Roberts said. “I always knew who to thank or what to say, but the feeling of humility was never present.
“At some point when I was playing basketball in Latvia, I suddenly realized all that was done for me. We have the easy job, we get to practice the sport that we love and play hard.”
Roberts — who averaged 25.6 points per game during his senior season in leading Allegany to a 23-1 record — continued his speech to the award winners on the stage with a message to let Sunday be a “brief resting point and not the pinnacle” of their careers.
“Make sure that when you feel as though you have given all you can, that you continue to give more,” he said. “Win as though you are not winning, and lose as though you are not losing.”
Award presenters included Adam Sterne, dinner chairman; Sean Fradiska, treasurer; Jeremy Irons, executive board member; Mike Mathews, former Times-News sportswriter; Chuck Moran, executive board member; Craig Bridges, executive board member; Matt Gilmore; Manges, executive board member; James K. Cunningham, past president; and Cathy Growden, Children’s League executive director.
Cunningham presented Offstein with the Most Courageous Award, and it was well-deserved. Her progress and determination inspired all who attended.
The multiple state champion and record-setting runner at Mountain Ridge went from not being able to walk or speak five years ago after being struck by a car exceeding 50 miles-per-hour, to walking across the stage and giving a speech — Offstein was an inspiration.
Following Offstein’s words, her mother, Laura Byrnes, gave her thanks to the community.
“We just wanted to thank you from our family for all that you’ve done for our family,” she said. “Six years ago, Molly was on this stage to receive an award.
“I’m not sure if I would have had the same courage that my daughter has shown learning how to walk, talk and learning how to enjoy life again.”
When Cunningham returned to the stage, he summed it up perfectly: “Now you know why we’ve done it for 73 years.”
