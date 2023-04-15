DAPPER DAN
2022 Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet Awards List
George W. Stevenson/Nicholas A. Perlozzo Memorial Top Award: Daniel Diehl, national record holder swimmer, No. 1 recruit in Class of 2024
Child of the Year: Brooks Durham
Howard L. Northcraft Memorial Unsung Hero Award: Potomac Lodge #100 AF & AM
Sports Shoppe Award, volleyball Player of the Year: Ella Snyder, Mountain Ridge
Averey Bridges Memorial Award, softball Player of the Year: Abi Britton, Allegany
John "Skip" Cook Memorial Award, baseball Player of the Year: Griffin Madden, Allegany
Miriam Sincell girls soccer Goalkeeper of the Year: Lindsey Ternent, Fort Hill
Times-News girls soccer Defensive Player of the Year: Lya Smith, Allegany
Times-News girls soccer Offensive Player of the Year: Sydney Snyder, Mountain Ridge
Dave Searles boys soccer Goalkeeper of the Year: Ethan Wilt, Mountain Ridge
Joe Rowan boys soccer Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Rose, Mountain Ridge
Dr. Raul Felipa boys soccer Offensive Player of the Year: Evan Cook, Mountain Ridge
Times-News girls soccer Player of the Year: Avery Miller, Allegany
Ebbie Finzel boys soccer Player of the Year: Blake Powell, Allegany
Pepsi-Cola high school football Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Hess, Fort Hill
Morton W. Peskin Sr. Memorial Award, high school football Offensive Player of the Year: Mikey Allen, Fort Hill
John B. "Jack" Gilmore Memorial Award, high school football Co-Linemen of the Year: Peyton Miller, Mountain Ridge; Chase Snyder, Frankfort
Times-News high school football Player of the Year: Uma Pua'auli, Mountain Ridge
Recognition Awards
Dapper Dan Little League Major Division champion: Tigers
Dapper Dan Little League Minor Division champion: Red Sox
2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track pole vault state champion: Hannah Custer, Fort Hill
2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track triple jump state champion: Brooklyne Noel, Fort Hill
2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track discus state champion: Carly Bennett, Fort Hill
2022 Maryland class 1A girls track 800 meter and long jump state champion: Avery Miller, Allegany
2022 Maryland Class 1A cross country and girls track 1600 meter state champion; 2023 girls indoor track 800- & 1600-meter state champion: Mary Delaney, Mountain Ridge
2022 Maryland Class 1A boys track discus state champion: Carter Hess, Fort Hill
2022 Maryland Class 1A boys track 4x800-meter relay state champion: Reis Howard, Will Stark, Casey Culler and Will Haberlein, Mountain Ridge
2023 Maryland Class 1A boys indoor track 4x800-meter relay state champion: Casey Culler, Ackerly Mulcaster, Will Haberlein and Brendan Kline, Mountain Ridge
2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track shot put state champion: Brandi Gochenauer, Allegany
2022 Maryland Class 1A softball state champion: Allegany
2022 Maryland Class 1A football state champion: Fort Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.