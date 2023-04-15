DAPPER DAN

2022 Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet Awards List

George W. Stevenson/Nicholas A. Perlozzo Memorial Top Award: Daniel Diehl, national record holder swimmer, No. 1 recruit in Class of 2024

Child of the Year: Brooks Durham

Howard L. Northcraft Memorial Unsung Hero Award: Potomac Lodge #100 AF & AM

Sports Shoppe Award, volleyball Player of the Year: Ella Snyder, Mountain Ridge

Averey Bridges Memorial Award, softball Player of the Year: Abi Britton, Allegany

John "Skip" Cook Memorial Award, baseball Player of the Year: Griffin Madden, Allegany

Miriam Sincell girls soccer Goalkeeper of the Year: Lindsey Ternent, Fort Hill

Times-News girls soccer Defensive Player of the Year: Lya Smith, Allegany

Times-News girls soccer Offensive Player of the Year: Sydney Snyder, Mountain Ridge

Dave Searles boys soccer Goalkeeper of the Year: Ethan Wilt, Mountain Ridge

Joe Rowan boys soccer Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Rose, Mountain Ridge

Dr. Raul Felipa boys soccer Offensive Player of the Year: Evan Cook, Mountain Ridge

Times-News girls soccer Player of the Year: Avery Miller, Allegany

Ebbie Finzel boys soccer Player of the Year: Blake Powell, Allegany

Pepsi-Cola high school football Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Hess, Fort Hill

Morton W. Peskin Sr. Memorial Award, high school football Offensive Player of the Year: Mikey Allen, Fort Hill

John B. "Jack" Gilmore Memorial Award, high school football Co-Linemen of the Year: Peyton Miller, Mountain Ridge; Chase Snyder, Frankfort

Times-News high school football Player of the Year: Uma Pua'auli, Mountain Ridge

Recognition Awards

Dapper Dan Little League Major Division champion: Tigers

Dapper Dan Little League Minor Division champion: Red Sox

2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track pole vault state champion: Hannah Custer, Fort Hill

2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track triple jump state champion: Brooklyne Noel, Fort Hill

2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track discus state champion: Carly Bennett, Fort Hill

2022 Maryland class 1A girls track 800 meter and long jump state champion: Avery Miller, Allegany

2022 Maryland Class 1A cross country and girls track 1600 meter state champion; 2023 girls indoor track 800- & 1600-meter state champion: Mary Delaney, Mountain Ridge

2022 Maryland Class 1A boys track discus state champion: Carter Hess, Fort Hill

2022 Maryland Class 1A boys track 4x800-meter relay state champion: Reis Howard, Will Stark, Casey Culler and Will Haberlein, Mountain Ridge

2023 Maryland Class 1A boys indoor track 4x800-meter relay state champion: Casey Culler, Ackerly Mulcaster, Will Haberlein and Brendan Kline, Mountain Ridge

2022 Maryland Class 1A girls track shot put state champion: Brandi Gochenauer, Allegany

2022 Maryland Class 1A softball state champion: Allegany

2022 Maryland Class 1A football state champion: Fort Hill

