CUMBERLAND — The 74th Annual “Dick Sterne” Dapper Dan Sports Banquet is set for Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Southern Utah head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald is the first confirmed guest speaker. Fitzgerald previously served as the head coach at Frostburg State for eight seasons, amassing a 62-19 record.
Selection of the George Stevenson/Nick Perlozzo Memorial Award will go to the top area athlete or person who brings national attention to the area. The award recipients will be announced with the Top Award Winner in the near future.
In addition, The Dapper Dan Club will also present other awards such as The Children’s League Child of the Year, Civic Service, Most Courageous, Unsung Hero, the Dapper Dan Little League Manager of the Year, Area Players of the Year in multiple sports and Allegany County state champions consisting of teams or individuals from Allegany, Fort Hill or Mountain Ridge high schools.
“On behalf of the Dapper Dan Club of Allegany County, Inc. we are excited to announce the date of April 16th for Area Sports Banquet and look forward to yet another night filled with a stage full of young athletes and guest speakers, The League’s Child of the Year, and other award winners,” dinner chairman Adam Sterne said.
“Every year, this event never disappoints as most attend the event for the first time and leave with a never-ending impression of the speeches and remarks made. I am proud to continue the tradition carried previously by my dad, Dick Sterne, who held that chair for 28 years and other Dapper Dan legends George Stevenson, Earl Nonnennman, Nick Perlozzo, Bill Keegan and others prior. Many people ask me why I am so involved in the Dapper Dan Club and the Dapper Dan Little League and my reply is it benefits today’s young athletes and the future leaders. Continuing the tradition was something my dad spoke often about and that was always the plan.”
The Dapper Dan Club also saw the event make history back in 2018 when the third generation and newest member Zach Sterne was added to the Dapper Dan Dinner Committee.
All proceeds are donated go to “The Children’s League.” Tickets will be available to order in late March through either Jane Sterne at the Original Sports Shoppe 301-722-5490 or by contacting Adam Sterne. Appetizers will be served from 2:30-4 p.m. with the presentations beginning after the invocation at 4 p.m.
