Updated: April 26, 2022 @ 3:56 am
CUMBERLAND — The Dapper Dan Club will hold an Executive Board meeting tonight at The Goodfellowship Club beginning at 8 p.m.
The upcoming awards banquet and baseball season will be discussed.
