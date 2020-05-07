CUMBERLAND — The Dapper Little League has announced its possible rollout plans for a shortened 2020 season if they receive a green light from the state and local government agencies.
With the recent cancellation by Little League International of the 2020 Little World Series playoff system, the Dapper Dan is holding out hope to still play some baseball this season.
“This would be the first time in 71 years the Dapper Dan Little League Baseball would not be played in Cumberland if we were to tap out now,” said Dapper Dan Baseball Commissioner Adam Sterne. “We are not about to cancel the season without exhausting all options in some sort of modified schedule. We just want to get the kids out and play, but yet we understand that the health and safety of our community will remain our No. 1 priority.”
The Dapper Dan Little League is unique as it has two fields equipped with lights allowing to schedule more games in a week than many others.
The organization, comprised of 32 teams across four age divisions, provides baseball for more than 350 children yearly. In an email sent to city officials last Friday, Sterne proposed five options that has different start dates that would allow us to start an abbreviated season as late as July 1. Each option reduces the number of regular-season games but allows more teams to advance in the playoffs to maximize the number of games each kid would get to play.
Other considerations include: Playing three games per night at Long and Abrams fields, reduction to five-inning games, modified pitching rules, as well as restricted and social distancing considerations at each field. Playoffs would run into August but finish no later than Aug. 15. This will affect the Major and Minor Division scheduling, where the Coach Pitch and Tee Ball Division will be easier to accommodate more games in any given week.
“We realize our proposed options can impact youth fall sports schedules,” said Sterne, “but we baseball/softball/track have lost their spring seasons in high school. We don’t want to just give up on ours without everything considered. In addition to this season, our plan is to meet with the Cumberland Hot Stove League about possible changes to the 2021 season.”
Additional and updated information will be posted on the League Lineup website (https://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=dapperdan) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Dapper-Dan-Club-232531587561).
