CUMBERLAND — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dapper Dan Club has canceled the 2020 Little League baseball season for all divisions. Over 325 players were registered to play this season.
Adam Sterne, athletic chairman for Dapper Dan said, “The Dapper Dan Club waited as long as possible to play the season. We have access to various fields and two of them have lights. The plan was to play an abbreviated season with the main focus of getting in the most games as possible; however, due to the pandemic, we are now forced to cancel the season.
“We had parts already in motion for the season, but unfortunately we just ran out of time. Additionally, under the current guidelines for youth sports for the state of Maryland, we just didn’t feel comfortable to play baseball.”
The Dapper Dan has already begun a full refund of registration fees for the two divisions that were canceled last week and will continue to do so over the next couple of weeks. The loss of the season does not mean the Dapper Dan will stop working as they will partner with the City of Cumberland to begin doing field improvements on Long Field.
“We recently met with the city at Long Field and went over some improvements that we will work on over the next few months,” Sterne said. “The working relationship that the Dapper Dan has with the city is great and we have accomplished a lot of field improvements to Long Field, as well as Abrams (Field), over the last few years.”
The Dapper Dan will open the 2021 season in January with registration online and will have onsite registration in February and March. For 70 years, The Dapper Dan Club has provided Little League baseball for the Cumberland and Tri-State areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.