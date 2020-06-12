CUMBERLAND — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current Maryland state restrictions, The Dapper Dan Club is announcing the following for the 2020 baseball season:
• Tee Ball (ages 4 to 5) and Coach Pitch (ages 5 to 7) Divisions are canceled. All registration money will begin to be refunded starting on June 15. If players registered online, their refund will be applied to the payment method that was selected at that time. On-site registrations will be paid by check starting on June 15.
• Minor (ages 7 to 10) and Major (ages 10 to 12) Divisions remain suspended. A final decision for the 2020 season will be decided by Friday, June 19. If the season is canceled, all registration money will be refunded.
• If an abbreviated season is played, the season will conclude by Aug. 9. This end date is so players can be available to participate in fall sports (if possible).
• The Dapper Dan Club will follow state, county, city and CDC guidelines for participation in youth sports during an abbreviated season.
• Any Dapper Dan player that wishes to register and play in another league may do so for the 2020 season.
• The current guidelines for youth sports for the State of Maryland can be found at: https://commerce.maryland.gov/Documents/BusinessResource/Youth-Sports-COVID-19-Best-Practices.pdf.
