Dapper Dan Top Award Winners

2022 — Daniel Diehl, Olympic swimming candidate

2021 — Daniel Diehl, Olympic swimming candidate

2020 — No banquet due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019 — Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions

2018 — Ty Johnson, University of Maryland football

2017 — Ty Johnson, University of Maryland football

2016 — Ty Johnson, University of Maryland football

2015 — Jarrod Harper, West Virginia University football

2014 — John Carpenter, William & Mary football

2013 — Dustin Wharton, Georgetown football

2012 — Aaron Laffey, Toronto Blue Jays

2011 — Steve Bazarnic, Allegany College of Md. baseball

2010 — Tobi Stoner, New York Mets

2009 — Sam Perlozzo, Philadelphia Phillies

2008 — J.R. Perdew, Chicago White Sox

2007 — Aaron Laffey, Cleveland Indians

2006 — Aaron Laffey, Cleveland Indians

2005 — Sam Perlozzo, Baltimore Orioles

2004 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball

2003 — Matt James, Special Olympics athlete

2002 — Cas Taylor, former Speaker of the House of Delegates

2001 — Grant Noel, Virginia Tech football

2000 — Wes Ours, West Virginia University football

1999 — Kacey Kahl, National Elks Hoop Shoot champion

— Eddy Blizzard, Youngstown State football

1998 — Adam Morgan, National Elks Hoop Shoot champion

1997 — Sam Perlozzo, Baltimore Orioles

— Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves

1996 — Jeremy Raley, University of Virginia football

1995 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves

1994 — Joe Ross, Army football

1993 — Joe Divico, Alhambra

1992 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves

1991 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves

1990 — Sam Perlozzo, Cincinnati Red

1989 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves

1988 — John Kruk, San Diego Padres

1987 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball

1986 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball

— Marc Firlie, Naval Academy football

1985 — Steve Trimble, Denver football

1984 — Steve Bazarnic, Allegany College of Md. baseball

1983 — Pat Ferguson, All-World roller hockey

1982 — Jeff Smith and Dave Rinehart, distance runners

1981 — J. Suter Kegg, Cumberland Times sports editor

1980 — Sam Perlozzo, Yakult Swallows (Japanese baseball)

1979 — Crystal Fields, national baseball

1978 — Earle (Lefty) Bruce, Ohio State University football

1977 — Sam Perlozzo, Minnesota Twins baseball

1976 — Mark Manges, University of Maryland football

1975 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball

1974 — Bill Holbrook, Smirnoff Derby soaring

1973 — Mark Manges, Fort Hill football and basketball

1972 — Greg Hare, Ohio State University football

1971 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates

1970 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates

1969 — Steve Vandenberg, Duke University basketball

1968 — Jim Mertens, Fairmont State College football

1967 — Rich Robinson, University of Miami football

1966 — Jim Goebel, Naval Academy football

1965 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates

1964 — Fred Joyce, University of Maryland football

1963 — Bob Rowley, University of Virginia football

1962 — Jack Bahen, University of Miami football

1961 — Jack Fisher, Baltimore Orioles

1960 — Jim Crawford, University of Miami football

1959 — Phil Geatz, University of Miami football

1958 — Rod Breedlove, University of Maryland football

1957 — Paul "Bubbles" Thompson, George Washington University football

1956 — Lynn Beightol, University of Maryland football

1955 — Joe Hemmis, motorcycle hillclimbing

— Dickie Beard, Virginia Tech football

1954 — Mrs. G. William Bibby, Cumberland Country Club golf

1953 — John Alderton, University of Maryland football

