Dapper Dan Top Award Winners
2022 — Daniel Diehl, Olympic swimming candidate
2021 — Daniel Diehl, Olympic swimming candidate
2020 — No banquet due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019 — Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions
2018 — Ty Johnson, University of Maryland football
2017 — Ty Johnson, University of Maryland football
2016 — Ty Johnson, University of Maryland football
2015 — Jarrod Harper, West Virginia University football
2014 — John Carpenter, William & Mary football
2013 — Dustin Wharton, Georgetown football
2012 — Aaron Laffey, Toronto Blue Jays
2011 — Steve Bazarnic, Allegany College of Md. baseball
2010 — Tobi Stoner, New York Mets
2009 — Sam Perlozzo, Philadelphia Phillies
2008 — J.R. Perdew, Chicago White Sox
2007 — Aaron Laffey, Cleveland Indians
2006 — Aaron Laffey, Cleveland Indians
2005 — Sam Perlozzo, Baltimore Orioles
2004 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball
2003 — Matt James, Special Olympics athlete
2002 — Cas Taylor, former Speaker of the House of Delegates
2001 — Grant Noel, Virginia Tech football
2000 — Wes Ours, West Virginia University football
1999 — Kacey Kahl, National Elks Hoop Shoot champion
— Eddy Blizzard, Youngstown State football
1998 — Adam Morgan, National Elks Hoop Shoot champion
1997 — Sam Perlozzo, Baltimore Orioles
— Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves
1996 — Jeremy Raley, University of Virginia football
1995 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves
1994 — Joe Ross, Army football
1993 — Joe Divico, Alhambra
1992 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves
1991 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves
1990 — Sam Perlozzo, Cincinnati Red
1989 — Leo Mazzone, Atlanta Braves
1988 — John Kruk, San Diego Padres
1987 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball
1986 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball
— Marc Firlie, Naval Academy football
1985 — Steve Trimble, Denver football
1984 — Steve Bazarnic, Allegany College of Md. baseball
1983 — Pat Ferguson, All-World roller hockey
1982 — Jeff Smith and Dave Rinehart, distance runners
1981 — J. Suter Kegg, Cumberland Times sports editor
1980 — Sam Perlozzo, Yakult Swallows (Japanese baseball)
1979 — Crystal Fields, national baseball
1978 — Earle (Lefty) Bruce, Ohio State University football
1977 — Sam Perlozzo, Minnesota Twins baseball
1976 — Mark Manges, University of Maryland football
1975 — Bob Kirk, Allegany College of Md. basketball
1974 — Bill Holbrook, Smirnoff Derby soaring
1973 — Mark Manges, Fort Hill football and basketball
1972 — Greg Hare, Ohio State University football
1971 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates
1970 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates
1969 — Steve Vandenberg, Duke University basketball
1968 — Jim Mertens, Fairmont State College football
1967 — Rich Robinson, University of Miami football
1966 — Jim Goebel, Naval Academy football
1965 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates
1964 — Fred Joyce, University of Maryland football
1963 — Bob Rowley, University of Virginia football
1962 — Jack Bahen, University of Miami football
1961 — Jack Fisher, Baltimore Orioles
1960 — Jim Crawford, University of Miami football
1959 — Phil Geatz, University of Miami football
1958 — Rod Breedlove, University of Maryland football
1957 — Paul "Bubbles" Thompson, George Washington University football
1956 — Lynn Beightol, University of Maryland football
1955 — Joe Hemmis, motorcycle hillclimbing
— Dickie Beard, Virginia Tech football
1954 — Mrs. G. William Bibby, Cumberland Country Club golf
1953 — John Alderton, University of Maryland football
