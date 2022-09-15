FROSTBURG — The No. 4 Davis & Elkins Senators shut out Frostburg State 5-0 on Wednesday at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg.
"We gotta be better against better teams," Frostburg State head coach Keith Byrnes said. "Can't afford to make little mistakes they can capitalize on. Gotta keep our composure more, we kinda let the atmosphere of the game get into our heads. We gotta be a little more creative offensively to create some better chances."
The Senators (5-0, 4-0 Mountain East Conference) were named the no. 4 team in the United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday. The Bobcats (2-2-2, 1-2-2 MEC) were unranked and did not receive any votes.
"They know they're better and they're always gonna play their game," Frostburg goalie Brennan Moore said. "We gotta take it upon ourselves to step up to that level because I know we're good enough and I know we can do that."
Davis & Elkins took the lead early in the first half. Manuel Castrejon found Alex Estrada-Avila with 41:07 left. It found the lower left corner of the net and was set up by a corner kick.
The Senators scored again with 16:27 remaining. Christhian Bosquez scored off an assist from Dominique Castro as the ball landed in nearly the same spot as the first goal in the lower left corner. The Senators took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Davis & Elkins controlled the ball for most of the half. It finished with 60% of possession total. It was likely more early on as the first 15 minutes seemed to be mostly on the right side of the field where Frostburg's goal was.
"They're a good team, they're top four for a reason," Byrnes said. "We've gotta work our butts off and play good soccer just to match them. If we don't do both then we end up with a 5-0 loss like we had today. We had moments where we were good, but not consistently enough. They were better on the ball and that's what happens."
There wasn't much that went right for the Bobcats in the first half. However, after Moore allowed two goals, he seemed to bounce back. He made three saves in the first half including a diving grab on the left side of the net.
At halftime the Senators had a 11-2 lead in shots and they also led 5-1 in corner kicks. Bosquez led all players with three shots, Jara had two while six others each had one shot. Zach Harpel and Blake Hoskins were the only Frostburg players with a shot on goal.
"We gotta fight a little harder," Moore said. "Especially at home. We know we can't be giving up five goals to any team. We came out a little scared and we just need to play the way we play. Next time we're definitely gonna get a better result."
With 28:32 left in the second half, Bosquez scored his second goal of the game. Castrejon picked up his second assist as Bosquez finished on a header.
Moore had a similar performance in the second half as he did in the first half. He gave up a goal and responded with several key saves. He made a diving save at the 61:08 mark that was his second within a minute of game time.
"At the end of the day, I don't think my performance matters that much if we're still losing 5-0," he said. "Regardless of how many shots we're giving up I think we just need to do a better job of just staying in the game."
Similar to the first half, the Senators had a big lead in shots on goal. With 17:40 left they had a 10-1 advantage.
Midway through the half, tensions rose between the two teams. There were two instances of yelling between the players within a few minutes. One instance resulted in a yellow card for Adam Gage. It continued later in the half. A Bobcat was knocked down by a Davis & Elkins player who pushed him down as the Frostburg player tried to get up. No penalty was called that led to frustration from the Bobcats sideline.
"Our heads just went and we allowed them to get into our heads," Moore said. "When someone gets into your head you start to lose sight of what's important and you start talking."
The Senators added two goals in the final five minutes. Castrejon scored off a Kevin Zapata assist and Soshi Fujioka scored unassisted less than two minutes later.
Davis & Elkins combined for 24 shots, 11 on goal. Frostburg combined for four shots with none on goal. The Senators also finished with a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Moore finished with six saves and five goals allowed. Viktor Sulc started in goal for the Senators and made zero saves.
The Bobcats travel to South Euclid, Ohio to face Notre Dame of Ohio on Sunday at 2 p.m. Frostburg and Davis & Elkins will meet again on Sept. 25 at Nuttall Field in Elkins, West Virginia.
"We know what they're capable of," Byrnes said. "So now we can hopefully just adjust a little bit better rather than just adjusting on the fly. It's gonna take a really good performance to beat them."
