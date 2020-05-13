The 2019-20 Times-News All-Area girls basketball team can be best characterized by one word: Potential.
Of the 11 representatives, eight are juniors or younger. With only three of the area’s best players graduating this year, the majority of the squad will have another season, or more, to further craft their games at the high school level.
Juniors Brooke Davis (Southern) and Kelsey O’Neal (Allegany) were unanimously selected to the first team by the 13 area coaches. Mountain Ridge’s Maddie Paris was the only senior on the team, with Petersburg junior Kayla Lantz and Frankfort’s Marie Perdew — the lone sophomore — filling out the five best players.
The second team, highlighted by the area’s leading scorer in Calvary senior Macy Ricker, is just as young. With the exception of Ricker and Frankfort senior Macie Miller, the other four members are all juniors. Kaili Crowl (Keyser), Madi Dayton (Calvary), Jenna Burgess (Petersburg) and Gracie Fields (Hampshire) finish out the squad.
Unsurprisingly, the two teams with the most experience this year — Frankfort and Southern — dominated play from beginning to end. But with the Falcons losing several seniors, including Player of the Year Makenna Douthitt, and the Rams losing significant minutes, next year is wide open.
This year’s All-Area girls team offers a glimpse into the future.
Kelsey O’Neal
The list kicks off with the area’s second-leading scorer and rebounder in O’Neal. The junior averaged a double-double with 20.9 points and 10.8 boards a night, leading the Campers to a 12-5 record the second half of the year.
“Kelsey’s ability to score played a major role on our team this season,” said Jim O’Neal, Allegany head coach and her father. “As teams started to focus on her as a scorer she showed the ability to score in a variety of ways and from any position on the floor.”
By tallying 511 points, Kelsey O’Neal is only the third player to eclipse 500 points in Allegany’s history. Her 52 threes were also the second-most in a single year in school history. Because of her historic campaign, every coach voted her to the first team.
“I think Kelsey plays a game that a lot of coaches would appreciate and respect,” Jim O’Neal said. “She is competitive, willing to learn, a great teammate, works hard and studies game plans. By the numbers, she had one of the best individual seasons in school history.”
Brooke Davis
There’s a reason why Davis finished second in Player of the Year voting.
She was relentless on both ends of the floor all year, frantically scurrying around the court at the top of Southern’s press, yet still having the energy to be one of the most dangerous offensive players locally.
“Everything offensively runs around her, very unselfish player,” Rams head coach Rodger Bowman said. “If she needed to, she could score a lot of points, but she distributed the ball well to everybody. She made everyone else better because of that.”
Her 15.4 points per game matched Douthitt for fourth most in the area, and her 4.2 dimes a night were the third most in the area.
“Other teams would concentrate on her, and then other players were open and they got good looks and good shots,” Bowman said. “And when opponents would guard her teammates, Brooke would take over. She did a great job all year long.”
And while Bowman acknowledged Davis can be a little hard headed, that passion is part of what makes her great. Along with O’Neal, she should be one of the front-runners to be next season’s Player of the Year
Kayla Lantz
Coming into the campaign, Burgess was the offensive leader for Petersburg. But with Burgess sidelined with an injury for the first eight games, Lantz rose up as the go-to scorer for a team that needed someone to fill the void.
“She stepped up really early, as injuries and illness affected our lineup,” Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. “She sets the tone defensively and brings a level of intensity that rubs off on the rest of the team. And she made a large jump on the offensive side of the ball.”
Lantz averaged 14.4 points a night and was a disruptor on the defensive end, garnering 3.4 steals per contest. Webster wasn’t sure who would help carry the load, but Lantz plugged the hole and more.
“She works really hard, one of the hardest workers and practices hard on a consistent basis,” he said.
Petersburg became one of the area’s most dangerous teams when Burgess returned, and with almost all of its scoring returning next year, Petersburg could contend for the top spot locally.
Marie Perdew
Perdew might have the smoothest stroke in the area. She hardly missed a shot in pregame warmups, and she doesn’t miss much more once the game tips off.
Her 15 points per game average was the sixth-best locally; she drilled 48 treys.
“I’ve never seen a shooter that can knock down open shots like she does,” Frankfort head coach Mike Miller said. “She works hard, shooting all the time before and after practice. She’ll make 15 in a row and be mad the one time she misses.”
Only a sophomore, Perdew took a significant jump offensively from her first season as a Falcon. And with former Frankfort and current Shepherd star Abby Beeman graduating last year, her improvement proved to be pivotal on a squad that finished 23-2.
“She’s the product of a good team,” Miller said. “Teams start to run out of defenders, and she made her shots. She’s a freakish talent, and I’ve never seen anybody harder on herself. She wants to be the best and strives to be the best, and we needed that to replace Abby’s scoring.”
Maddie Paris
The lone fourth-year player on the first squad put together a consistently great year scoring the basketball before her season was cut short with an injury at the tail end of the year.
“It was the start we expected, as a captain and a leader,” Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater said. “Scores and handles the ball well. It was unfortunate her season ended poorly with an injury, but she did what we expected from her as a leader in her third season on varsity.”
Paris averaged 14.8 points a night and did well to get her teammates involved, averaging three assists to go along with her own scoring production. Always a talented offensive player, Paris’ biggest improvement this campaign came on the defensive end.
“She’s really improved a lot,” Broadwater said. “Used to just be known as just a good three-point shooter, and she’s improved as a passer. Her defense too. They don’t really teach that early on, and she accepted her role and improved on that end.
“She worked in the offseason, got to the gym and out on the court, and put in that extra time.”
Kaili Crowl
If the sophomore slump for a player is a real occurrence, then this list is proof a junior-year outburst is to follow, as Crowl is yet another third-year player to make the team after significant growth.
“Kaili had a pretty good season, improved immensely from her sophomore season,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “She put in a lot of hard work. She led us in scoring, was second in rebounds, led us in made three-pointers and was a rim protector. I’m happy to see her grow into a really good basketball player.”
Blowe saw her potential at tryouts going into the season, telling her she was definitely one of the top 10 players in the area. She may not have fully believed it then, but after averaging 13.5 points a game and shooting 41% from beyond the arc, there’s no doubt she is one of the best players locally.
“She can score in so many different ways,” Blowe said of Crowl, who also has a 4.0 GPA. “Pressure the backcourt, shoot threes, put her back to the basket. A tough guard for most teams. She saw more double teams later in the season, and she became a better passer because of it.”
Macy Ricker
If there’s a stat for something on the basketball court, chances are Ricker is somewhere high up on the leaderboard. And after tallying more than 2,000 points in her career, a school record, and leading the area in scoring, she was an easy choice to make the squad.
“Her biggest asset was her leadership and growth this year,” Calvary head coach, and her father, Shawn Ricker said. “In the big games this year she shined the most. That’s what helped us win two banners and get second place at nationals.”
Not only did Macy Ricker’s 21.3 point scoring average top all local players, she also led in assists at 4.9 a night and was sixth in rebounds, grabbing 7.3 per contest. Her 5.1 steals per game was also the highest mark.
Despite all the accolades — she also won Mason-Dixon Christian Conferernce Player of the Year — she didn’t let it get to her head, allowing her to remain a great teammate in the midst of one of the best seasons locally.
“Even though she often carried the team scoring, she was always trying to make the rest of the team better,” Shawn Ricker said. “She was never selfish or said ‘It’s all about me.’ Macy was the leader, the glue and she never gave up. She was never too high, never too low, and that’s what made her so special.”
Jenna Burgess
The second selection from Petersburg comes by way of Burgess, the other head of the two-headed monster for the Vikings. And despite the early-year injury, Burgess came back to the lineup with the goal of just helping her team win.
“She was upset she had to sit out,” Webster said. “But she’s maybe the most disciplined players in terms of games, practices and workout regimen.”
Though she was no longer the leading scorer for Petersburg with Lantz stepping up, the junior didn’t allow that to affect her level. She still averaged 12.7 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per contest, fully embracing her new role on the team.
“It was huge for her to be able to stay in control and in the right mindset to help the team,” Webster said. “Didn’t matter who got the points. It was a testament that she could play a slightly different role.”
Her size, along with her ball skills and athleticism, made her a tough matchup for opponents throughout the year, and she should only get better with another year to go.
“Jenna has good size,” Webster said. “She works on her game so she can take smaller players to the post or step out on forwards who aren’t as quick as her. It’s a mismatch for teams. She can shoot, drive, bring it up the floor or post up on the block.”
Madi Dayton
Though Ricker was clearly the Batman on Calvary, it hardly seems fair to think of Dayton as her Robbin. The junior put up ridiculous production in her own right as the area’s leading rebounder.
“One of the most dominant, energetic players I’ve ever coached and seen rebound a ball,” Shawn Ricker said. “She outrebounded whole teams some games and always has a knack for where the ball’s going. She’s on a pogo stick to go up for it and she dives to the floor.”
Known for her rebounding, Dayton was no slouch putting the ball in the hole. She was third locally with 17.5 points a game. Still, her ridiculous 12.5 rebounds per contest solidify her as an elite rebounder.
“Her desire to get the rebound is something to see,” Ricker said. “She played great defense and became a dominant player, improving her post moves throughout the season. She’s improved athletically and her basketball ability every year.”
Macie Miller
Frankfort’s third player honored is one of the grittiest players locally. An above-average scorer, Miller made her money on the other side of the ball, frequently shutting down the opposition’s best scoring option.
“Macie is one of those players you have to have on your team,” Mike Miller said of his daughter. “She doesn’t care about personal stats, all she wants to do is win.”
And the Falcons did a whole lot of winning. Macie Miller scored 9.7 points and collected 5.2 boards a game. She had 3.7 steals per night.
Miller, also the Times-News volleyball Player of the Year, earned a reputation as one of — if not the best — shot blockers in the area. No opposing scorer was too big to contest, which may have gotten her into foul trouble more than her coach would’ve liked, but that competitiveness helped define her as a player.
“She’d rather step up defensively and get three extra stops a game than score six extra points a game,” Mike MIller said. “It’s the same result either way. She loves rebounding and blocking shots, and there’s nobody better at blocking shots that I’ve seen.
“She likes going against the best, and she doesn’t back down.”
Gracie Fields
Rounding out the list is Hampshire’s representative in Fields, who combined a mixture of talent and basketball IQ to become a great player.
“Gracie is our leading scorer and rebounder, the type of player that’s hard to take off the court,” Hampshire coach Julieanne Buckley said of Fields, who has a 3.8 GPA. “She has a high basketball IQ and can play point guard to the three.”
Fields contributed 12.3 points and 5 rebounds a game, but her biggest impact came by way of the three-point arc. With 54 triples, she was only eclipsed on her squad by Kay Corbin’s 55 treys.
She was named Hampshire’s MVP for the second straight season.
“She can bring it up at the one, spot up on the wing, post up,” Buckley said. “She’s a mismatch, difficult to guard. She’s consistently been our best player for two years, and she’s continually getting better. She wants to play in college, and I want to help her do that.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
