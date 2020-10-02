SHORT GAP, W.Va. — When Calvary head coach John Wall huddled up with his girls in the face of a stunning fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Frankfort at the end of the fourth set Thursday, his message in the timeout was simple.
"Capitalize on offense."
Trailing the set count 2-1, the gritty Falcons shaved a 17-4 deficit to just four, and the once-confident Eagles looked visibly flustered, missing chance after chance to put the game away for good.
But Calvary outside hitter Madi Dayton rekindled her earlier form, spiking a kill to set up match point, and the Eagles won the ensuing service point to take the fourth set and hold off Frankfort, 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-19), to improve to 11-1 on the season.
"Frankfort's always a tough team," Eagle head coach John Wall said. "We got into a couple of rotations tonight that gave us trouble, and we had to work through that. And we did, fortunately, and we were able to come out with the 3-1 win tonight."
Dayton was a dominating force all contest, completing a triple-double with a game-high 21 kills, 21 digs and 10 service points. She also had a pair of aces.
"She's a smart player, she has a great attack, she has a great serve and she has a lot of court sense, court IQ. She knows where to be," Wall said.
The offense understandably ran through the senior on most offensive possessions, but even so, the effort of her teammates can't go unnoticed. The entire Calvary squad was all over the court all night, something that Wall said is a credit to his players' desire.
"We have a lot of girls who are willing to sacrifice their bodies to make sure we keep the ball off the floor," he said. "We practice that, we do rundown drills. We save a lot of balls at Calvary. It's because we hustle, we move, we run balls down and we're not afraid to get on the ground."
Three other Eagles notched double-doubles. Kaitlyn Wilson reached the threshold with 14 assists and 13 digs; Allie Scritchfield had 13 assists and 18 points; Zoe Pifer accumulated 19 points and 12 digs.
Sadie Strawderman added 13 points with seven digs, three aces and a kill. Emily Wilson finished with eight blocks, four digs and a kill.
Though it felt at stretches like Calvary would roll, it wasn't an entirely straightforward victory. The action was characterized by its propensity for runs, with the first set containing long scoring streaks for both sides.
After Frankfort started the night in a 12-2 hole, an immediate 11-2 run cut the deficit to one. The Eagles were unfazed, scoring four straight points to give themselves a cushion, and Dayton won the opening set at the service line 25-20.
"Calvary is legit and we know that every year," Falcon head coach Brooke Alkire-Higson said. "But we still weren't prepared at the beginning. We lost our momentum at times, and then it got away from us.
"Honestly, I think we got tired and our communication was lacking. When you play a good team like that you can't let things like that get in your way."
Frankfort countered to win the second set 25-21, but as Alkire-Higson alluded to, the Falcons would quickly squander that momentum.
Calvary came out firing to take a 17-4 lead to begin the third. Unlike the fourth set beginning by the same score, the Eagles finished strong to go up 2-1 with the 25-10 set win
Wall and his squad kicked off the final set with an equally dominant beginning, but a string of missed kill chances and miscommunication nearly cost Calvary the set. Despite the triumph, the coach knows his team still has plenty to improve on.
"We had to make sure we were getting our passes to target," Wall said. "We had so many opportunities tonight to score, and we gave them away. We need to as a team play hard from start to finish. Sometimes we slack up a little bit, and we regroup."
While Frankfort may have come out on the losing end of the action, Alkire-Higson liked the fight she saw at the end of the final set. Facing a seemingly insurmountable deficit, her team went on a 15-6 run to get back into it before Dayton shut the door once and for all.
"That's the Falcon mentality, that we're never gonna give up, we'll fight to the last point," Alkire-Higson said. "I'm proud of my kids for doing that. We didn't come out with the win, but we did a lot of good things today and those are the moments we'll focus on."
The Eagles' junior varsity team won 2-1 by set scores of 16-25, 25-14 and 25-16.
Calvary faces New Life on the road this evening at 5:30. Frankfort hits the road to battle Keyser on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal
