CRESAPTOWN — Madi Dayton accounted for nearly half of Calvary’s points as she and Bethany Carrington both tallied double doubles to lead the Eagles over Heritage, 57-31, on Tuesday evening to remain undefeated on the year.
Dayton finished with team-highs in points with 27 and rebounds with 16.
“Madi has entered playoff mode and is rebounding and scoring like the dominant player that she is,” said Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker. “She is leading the team by her effort and ability to take over a game.”
The senior knocked down 10 shots from the floor, all inside the arc, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to go along with five steals and three assists.
Carrington followed up with 19 points on nine buckets and 1 of 2 from the stripe, tacking on 14 boards, four steals and a pair of assists.
“Bethany, once again, showed up big time,” Ricker added. “I have to catch myself and say she is only a freshman. But she plays like a seasoned player.”
Sadie Strawderman added 11 boards with five points and Cassandra Cessna had four points and four rebounds.
“Sadie is quietly becoming a rebounding machine, putting herself in a great position to get double-digit rebounds in critical games,” said Ricker.
The first quarter didn’t go quite as planned for the Eagles, who missed 15 shots while Kendall Eckhardt led Heritage with seven of its nine points. Despite its shooting struggles, Calvary led 12-9 after one.
The offensive struggles continued in the second, missing eight putbacks, but Dayton and Carrington kept Calvary in front — 26-20 at halftime — with six points each in the second frame.
“We regrouped and told the girls to just hit square and turn up the intensity on defense and things will fall,” Ricker said of his halftime pep talk.
Things certainly swung in Calvary’s favor in the third, as the Eagles outscored Heritage 17-5 for a commanding 43-25 lead entering the fourth.
The Eagles kept momentum on their side in the fourth, outscoring Heritage 14-6 for their 13th win of the season, both overall and in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference play.
“It was ugly, but you have to win ugly sometimes too,” said Ricker. “The girls knew at halftime what they had to do and they came out, collected themselves and just played basketball. Their basketball. Good defense. Run and gun. And be unselfish.”
Calvary wraps up its regular season on Thursday with an MDCC showdown with Grace.
