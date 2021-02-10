CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Madi Dayton finished with 16 points and the go-ahead basket late, Bethany Carrington tallied a double-double and knocked down two clutch free throws and Calvary played stifling defense down the stretch to claim a 38-35 victory over Cumberland Valley on Monday night in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference action.
Dayton, along with her game-high point tally, fell just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds. She was the hot hand early on, pacing the Eagles to a 12-5 lead after one quarter with six points.
“Madi was doubled all night and played through it well, still leading the team in scoring,” said Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker. “Bethany had another huge night, even though there was a lid on the basket in the first half for her, but she came through big time in the second half making two huge free throws and 12 points.
“Kait (Wilson) played amazing defense again. It is a blessing knowing you can take one player out of every game with her shut down defense. Cassandra (Cessna) always comes through with a crucial bucket and a crucial rebound when we need it, and Sadie (Strawderman) is the quiet player that gives you 4-6 points and 6-10 rebounds every night. Just so proud of this team.”
After a defensive battle in the second period gave Calvary an 18-12 halftime lead, Cumberland Valley got hot in the third quarter as Amber Yanosik led the charge with 11 points and the Eagles missed 11 shots and were outscored 13-7, resulting in a 25-25 ballgame entering the fourth.
Calvary jumped out to a six-point lead with a bucket from Dayton and a pair of fastbreaks by Carrington.
CVCS answered promptly, with Laurel Reitz hitting a three-pointer and baskets from Yanosik and Mollee Stake to put Cumberland Valley ahead by one with two minutes to play.
Dayton hit the boards and got a putback to give the Eagles the lead for good with 1:40 remaining.
On Cumberland Valley’s ensuing possession, Yanosik drove the paint and was fouled by Dayton, who fouled out as a result. Yanosik, one of the top free-throw shooters in the MDCC, missed both tries.
Carrington was fouled on the ensuing possession, knocking down both free throws to give Calvary a 38-35 lead with 30 seconds left.
The Eagles’ defense forced a turnover after the free throws, but Carrington was forced out of bounds with 16 seconds to play as CVCS would have a chance to tie coming out of a timeout.
Calvary, knowing Yanosik would get the ball and needing to hit a three-pointer, double-teamed Yanosik with the Eagles’ best defender, Wilson. Wilson kept up the tight coverage as Yanosik got the ball with four seconds left and was able to block her game-tying three-point try to keep Calvary undefeated.
“We needed that game,” said Ricker. “We needed punched in the gut and to see how we were going to respond. We responded the way I expected them to.”
Carrington finished with 12 points, 12 boards and five assists. Strawderman tacked on 10 rebounds and four points and Cessna grabbed six boards.
“These girls are clutch,” Ricker said. “They have been there. They have been in tight games, championship games, they have been losing and had to come back. They stepped up and made us proud. We have had a defining game every year, and this year, I feel that will be it.”
The Eagles (9-0 overall, 9-0 MDCC) return home on Friday, 5:30 p.m., to host New Life.
