CRESAPTOWN — Madi Dayton had a triple double to lead undefeated Calvary Christian to a 3-0 sweep over Legacy Christian of Winchester, Virginia, Monday evening on the Eagles’ floor.
Dayton, a senior, led in three categories with 17 kills, 27 digs and 13 service points. She had seven aces and two assists in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-14 and 25-14 victories.
Eagles head coach John Wall said Dayton was “an anchor for us.”
“She had a wonderful performance,” he said. “She was everywhere. As a team captain, she was really leading the team to this win.”
Kaitlyn Wilson had a double double with 13 assists, 11 service points with two aces, five digs and two kills. Allie Scritchfield led the team with 19 assists and had nine points and five digs. Zoe Pifer added 16 digs, eight kills, five service points, three aces and a block. Emmy Speis recorded five blocks and had two kills, five service points and an ace. Sadie Strawderman had six kills and seven service points with three aces.
The junior varsity won 25-19 and 25-23.
Calvary (7-0 overall, 6-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) visits Hyndman on Thursday for a varsity-only match beginning at 6 p.m.
