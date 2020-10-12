CRESAPTOWN — Senior Madi Dayton had another triple double and Calvary Christian overcame a slow start to defeat Mason-Dixon Christian Conference foe Faith 3-1 in a home match Friday evening.
Dayton, one of four seniors honored on Senior Night, led the Eagles with 26 kills, 12 service points with two aces and 19 digs. Fellow seniors Kaitlyn Wilson and Zoe Pifer both had double doubles. Wilson led with 21 assists and 15 digs. She added three kills and eight points. Pifer had 15 kills and a team-high 28 digs while scoring eight service points with four aces and two assists. Cassandra Cessna had a kill, an assist, a dig and a block. Brenda Jackson had nine digs to round out the team’s seniors’ contributions.
Dayton also recorded her 1,000th kill after her seventh in the first game. At that point, the game was stopped and she received gifts for her personal accomplishment.
“It was a big night for us,” said Calvary Christian head coach John Wall. “We are seeded No. 1, so it was important to set the tone. We have one more conference game.”
The victory secured the regular-season conference championship with a 10-1 record. Faith is second at 8-2.
Sadie Strawderman also had a double double with 15 digs and 10 service points. Emmy Wilson had four blocks, a dig and a kill and Emmy Speis made 13 service points with three kills and five blocks.
“We stumbled in the first game,” Wall said, a 25-23 loss. Calvary recovered to win the second game 25-20 and then took control in the next two, winning comfortably 25-11, 25-12.
“After our second game, our teamwork was probably the best its been all year. The seniors really represented well. They did tremendous, playing better and better as the night went along.”
The junior varsity also won 2-0 (25-7, 25-9).
The Eagles, 16-1 overall, hosts Legacy Christian on Monday. The junior varsity begin the action at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 6:30 p.m.
