CRESAPTOWN — lsaac Scritchfield and Jackson Dayton both scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Calvary Christian to a 6-1 victory over Hampshire Tuesday at Liberty Field.
All of Scritchfield’s scoring came in the first half with his goals coming almost two minutes apart. He gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead on an assist by Levi Carrington at the 21-minute mark and used Dayton’s assist to put Calvary ahead 2-0 at 23:30.
Dayton scored unassisted four-and-a-half minutes later before Scritchfield assisted Luke Reed’s goal at the 30-minute mark that gave the Eagles a 4-0 halftime lead.
“From our perspective, we’re dominating on offense but we’re not scoring,” said Calvary head coach Wes Reed. “We haven’t found our offensive mojo yet.”
Calvary outshot Hampshire 25-6 and 3-0 in corner kicks.
The Eagles led 6-0 in the second half on Dayton’s second goal assisted by Connor O’Brien at the 12-minute mark. Reed scored on a free kick 12 minutes later.
Hampshire’s score came on an own goal.
The Eagles’ Colby Mallery made two saves in the first half and Carrington stopped two in the second half.
Calvary (2-1, 1-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) will conclude its season-opening four-game homestand on Friday with a 4:30 game against Heritage of Hagerstown.
Hampshire (1-2) hosts Martinsburg Thursday at 7 p.m.
