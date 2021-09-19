OAKLAND — Behind Mia DeCarlo’s triple double, Mountain Ridge swept Southern, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23, on the road Thursday.
DeCarlo starred for the Miners with 19 service points, 13 digs, 11 assists and five aces. Her service points and digs were game-high totals. Kaitlyn Simpson led the way in assists with 12; she also had six service points, one block and one ace.
Ella Snyder tallied 11 service points, 11 digs, seven kills and three aces. Kendall Kirkwood accumulated 10 kills, five service points, two aces, two digs and one block.
For Southern, Lauryn Bishoff and Alexia Wolf led the way with team-highs in kills and digs. The duo tied with 11 digs and three kills. Bishoff also garnered five blocks, and Wolf had three service points.
Kierra Wilson ended with nine digs, four service points, five assists, two blocks and a kill. Delaney Green tallied nine service points, three assists and a kill.
In junior varsity action, Mountain Ridge won 2-0 (25-16, 25-13).
The Miners were led by Rilee Alkire’s 11 service points. Lisey Stafford added five service points herself.
The Rams were topped by Callie Pudlak and Katherine Dawson. Pudlak had seven digs, two kills, two blocks and an ace; Dawson garnered 12 digs, four service points and an ace.
Mountain Ridge is at Salisbury on Monday. Southern is at Allegany the same day at 6 p.m.
