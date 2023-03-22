Allegany’s expectations are far different than they were at this point a year ago.
The 2022 Campers, while talented, sported the area’s youngest roster starting eight underclassmen.
They exceeded all predictions, finishing 18-0 and capturing the school’s first Class 1A softball state championship since 2010 with a thrilling 3-2 win over nationally ranked Patterson Mill in College Park. Alco also captured its record eighth area title.
The triumphant upset, which ended Patterson Mill’s 44-game winning streak, landed the Campers in the MaxPreps Top 25. Alco finished the season as the 14th best team in the nation.
There will be no sneaking up on people this year. Allegany returns eight starters, led by reigning Area Player of the Year Abi Britton (Penn State), catcher Riley Gallagher (University of Maryland-Baltimore County) and All-Area standout Avery Miller to name a few.
Keyser returns a pair of All-Area arms in Rylee Mangold and Charity Wolfe and catcher Tayler Likens from a team that finished a school record 30-5 last year, and Bishop Walsh brings back ace Chloe Greise and slugger Bailee Greise from its first ever 20-win Spartan squad.
Petersburg, led by All-Area performers Braylee Corbin and Sam Colaw, will once again be a threat after finishing as the Class A runner-up in 2022.
Here’s how the area softball landscape is shaping up at the start of the 2023 season:
Allegany
Head coach: Dave Winner
Last year’s record: 18-0
Key losses: P/INF Alexa Uphold (0.31 ERA, .426 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Abi Britton (0.39 ERA, .636 AVG, 2022 Area Player of the Year, Penn State commit), C Riley Gallagher (.375 AVG, UMBC commit), INF Avery Miller (.480 AVG), INF Kylie Hook (.462), INF Ava Strother (.352), OF Skylar Porter (.373)
Coach’s quote: “Ultimately we want to get back to the state championship. If we get a little better every week. It’s not the first game, second game or third game if you lose, you just want to make sure you win the last one.”
Bishop Walsh
Head coach: Chris Greise
Last year’s record: 20-6
Key losses: OF Courtney Adams (.495 AVG)
Key returners: P Chloe Greise (1.07 ERA, .434 AVG), INF Bailee Greise (.477 AVG), OF Izzy Kendall (.364 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “The expectation this year is to pick up right where we ended last season. Just play it one game at a time and stay healthy.”
East Hardy
Head coach: Kelly Heishman
Last year’s record: 13-11
Key losses: N/A
Key returners: P Tori Pratt (1.52 ERA), P/INF Gabreanna Miller (3.40 ERA, .418 AVG, Bridgewater commit), C Emma Heishman (.475 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “My expectations remain static from one year to the next in preparations for their future. However, the members have set specific goals and expectations, of themselves and of the team as a whole on what they want to achieve this year.”
Fort Hill
Head coach: Jason McMahan
Last year’s record: 13-7
Key losses: P Ally Myers (2.39 ERA, .451 AVG), C Emmy Wilson (.386 AVG), INF Olivia Looker (.382 AVG)
Key returners: OF Alex Robertson (.345 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “I am excited about the upcoming season. This year we have several players in new positions, which presents challenges as well as opportunities. Having players in new positions gives them the chance to solidify their new roles. I believe that the season will not be without challenges; however, I am confident that if we play to our potential and continue to demonstrate improvement throughout the season, we will finish at a competitive level.”
Frankfort
Head coach: Duke Lantz
Last year’s record: 7-16
Key losses: N/A
Key returners: P Avery Noel (4.56 ERA, .457 AVG), C Aubrie Root (.373 AVG), INF Adison Pritts (.471 AVG), OF Larae Grove (.368 AVG)
Hampshire
Head coach: Kevin Combs
Last year’s record: 5-24
Key losses: N/A
Key returners: INF Kaylie Hall (.414 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “Definitely looking forward to this season. We had some success last year. We’re just trying to build off of that to get the program back to where we can be competitive day in and day out.”
Keyser
Head coach: Colton Jones
Last year’s record: 30-5
Key losses: INF Alexa Shoemaker (.598 AVG), INF Aly Smith (.317 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Rylee Mangold (1.54 ERA, .301 AVG), P/INF Charity Wolfe (2.42 ERA, .333 AVG), C Tayler Likens (.427 AVG), INF Morgan Pratt (.343), OF Averi Everline (.327)
Coach’s quote: “I think we have a great team. Offensively, we’re going to be able to hit, run, steal some bases. Defensively, I think we have a good team, and when we’re firing on all cylinders our pitching is gonna be great. We just have to get healthy.”
Moorefield
Head coach: Bridget Sions
Last year’s record: 14-14
Key losses: INF Emily Kuykendall (.355 AVG)
Key returners: INF Makenna Crites (.309 AVG), Carlee Haines (.290 AVG), OF Sterling Kump (.388 AVG), OF Marissa Ward (.355 AVG)
Mountain Ridge
Head coach: Dave Tipton
Last year’s record: 3-17
Key losses: C Maddie Pressman (.405 AVG)
Key returners: OF Jaianna Wickline (.441 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “This team will hopefully surprise some teams this year. I feel like if we aren’t one of the better defensive teams this year it will be a disappointment. Offensively, we are young so it might take some time to get used to the speed of the pitchers in the area.”
Northern
Head coach: Alisa Miller
Last year’s record: 4-15
Key losses: INF Emily Durst (.483 AVG), OF Kylee Barnes (.373 AVG)
Key returners: INF Gracie Maust (.352 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “Northern softball players and coaches are ready for the season. With only losing 2 seniors from last season, we are ready to continue where we left off. We have girls that can hit the ball well and our fielding will be solid. With a reliable senior pitcher and a strong freshman pitcher, I’ll be able to mix things up throughout the season.”
Petersburg
Head coach: Bubba Hedrick
Last year’s record: 20-4
Key losses: INF Mackenzie Kitzmiller (.447 AVG), INF Mickala Taylor (.440 AVG)
Key returners: P Sam Colaw (2.01 ERA, .373 AVG), C Braylee Corbin (.478 AVG, WVU Potomac State commit)
Coach’s quote: “We will have a different look with this years team. I am replacing six starters from last years state runner-up team with several younger players. ... I do anticipate some growing pains with the youth of our team, but I do expect the Lady Vikings will improve throughout the year.”
Southern
Head coach: Amber Hill
Last year’s record: 1-18
Key losses: OF Koley Richard (.356 AVG)
