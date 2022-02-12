CUMBERLAND, Md. — No. 2 Allegany played ferocious defense throughout the first half, building up a 23-point halftime lead before cruising to a 61-34 win over No. 5 Fort Hill on Friday night atop Haystack Mountain.
Darian Bauer scored eight first-quarter points to pace the Campers to a 19-11 lead at the break. Then, the Alco defense took over, allowing just three points while adding 18 for a 37-14 lead at the half.
“I just thought it was an absolute great all-around performance from our kids,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “We moved the ball excellent and I thought our defense was just phenomenal. That’s as good of a defensive effort as we’ve had all year. The one thing we’ve been looking for is consistency. That first half was about as good as it gets. The third quarter we slouched off a little bit. In the fourth quarter, we came out and just finished it off.”
Bauer shared a game-high in the point department with 15 to go along with seven rebounds and a steal.
“Darian’s our point guard,” Eirich said. “Anytime he adds to the scoring, it just adds on to how good our team is.
“And I’ve got to give credit to our three guys coming off the bench. Zach (Michael) did a nice job rebounding. Solomon (Green), I thought, played his best game tonight. And I thought Griffin (Madden) played his best game tonight too. I think all eight guys tonight just mixing through, mixing and matching, just did a wonderful job.”
Logan Mullery was the Sentinels’ leading scorer with 12 points.
“I thought Allegany did a really good job as far as their effort,” said Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner. “We didn’t match any of that intensity right from the get-go. So it just trickled down to offense and defense. I thought they executed way better than we did and that’s the outcome.”
After ending the first quarter on a 7-0 run, Allegany kept the run alive to start the second, eventually expanding it to 16-0 for a 28-11 lead.
The Sentinels ended the run with a traditional 3-point play from Mullery with 3:17 to play in the half.
Allegany, whose run to start the second quarter was 9-0, ended the frame on a 9-0 run and a 23-point edge at the break.
Fort Hill had numerous opportunities to score at the rim and the foul line — it shot 0 for 6 — in the frame, but couldn’t get anything to fall outside Mullery’s and-one.
“They pressured us and then we stood,” Burner said. “When you stand around, you’re not going to generate any offense. We didn’t finish at the rim. And then we didn’t make foul shots when we got there, either. When you’re not running offense well but you’re still getting opportunities to score, you’ve got to take advantage of that. We’re not a good enough team to not play extremely hard and execute on both ends. I don’t think we did any parts of that three-part series — offense, defense, hustle. They did it all better than we did.”
Part of the Campers’ defensive success was the work of Green and Cayden Bratton, who were tasked with guarding Fort Hill’s outstanding Anthony Burns. The duo kept a close mark on Burns throughout, limiting the junior to two points, both of which came at the foul line.
“Those two were fantastic tonight,” Eirich said. “We had a game plan. Burns is just a fantastic player and one heck of a shooter. We just didn’t want him to go off on us and score 20, 30 points, so that was our plan to make sure that didn’t happen and those two were the reason for it. You’ve got to give a ton of credit to those guys.”
Owen Seifarth and Caiden Chorpenning dominated in the post for the Campers, with Seifarth recording a double-double and Chorpenning falling just shy himself. Seifarth matched Bauer’s offensive output with 15 points to go along with a team-high 12 rebounds. Chorpenning had 10 points and grabbed nine of Allegany’s 54 rebounds.
“I think it’s just something we stress in practice every day,” Eirich said of Seifarth and Chorpenning’s work in the post. “We have hard practices every day. We have as hard a practice as games sometimes. So we get used to that. And then in the game, we work on teams that are going to double-team us, this is what we’re going to do, we work on individual offensive post moves, what the guards do on offense. It’s just something we work on and we stress. We’re just getting better each practice, each game. I’m just hoping we’ll be consistent.”
The Campers’ Chazz Imes added eight points while Bratton added a team-high five assists with five boards. Green and Chorpenning had three assists apiece, while Michael snagged eight boards.
Allegany won the junior varsity game, 61-37, led by an 18-point performance from Isaiah Fields. Dylan Shaffer added 16, Grant Nies had 12 and David Smith nine. Fort Hill was led by Zylynn George with 13 points, while Landon Sensabaugh had 11 and Cameron Banks 10.
The Campers came away with a six-point win, 41-35, in the freshman game on Wednesday, with Eli Imes tallying a game-high 24 points. Landon Sweitzer led the Sentinels with 17 points and Nash Cassell added 11.
Fort Hill (5-12) travels to Southern on Tuesday to square off with a Rams team it defeated just over a week ago.
“We’ll watch film and try to get better from this game,” Burner said. “The kids all year, regardless of our record, have come to practice and have made a commitment to get better. I assume they will continue to do that throughout the rest of the season.”
Allegany (12-4) travels to Broadfording on Monday to begin a stretch of four games in eight days.
“I just told them, ‘You guys played a fantastic game tonight. But I’m going to watch the film and I’m going to nitpick and find things we can get better at,’” Eirich said. “That’s what I do and that’s what I’ve always done and I think that’s what helps our teams continue to not get complacent. If you get complacent (in the playoffs), your season’s over. So there’s always something we want to work on. We’ll come in tomorrow and accomplish something tomorrow morning even though we had a big city win tonight.”
