CUMBERLAND — When DeLane Fitzgerald wakes up every morning, he’s already down seven points.
It’s a mentality he’s taken with him through all the rungs of his coaching ladder. It’s one he used at Southern Virginia, one he used as head coach of the Frostburg State football team for eight years, and one he will use now at the Division I level with Southern Utah.
Fitzgerald sat down via Zoom with the Times-News on Friday to reflect on his time at Frostburg State and what lies ahead of him at Southern Utah.
“I was born when my parents were in ninth grade,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve been the underdog my entire life. I wasn’t supposed to be an FCS player, I’m not supposed to be an FCS head coach. So yeah, do I revel in it? Yeah, I kind of dig it. It gets me motivated. My wife probably knows this best about me, she probably knows it better than anybody and I know my parents do. I wake up in the morning down seven. When I roll out of bed, ya know, Sunday through Sunday, when I roll out of bed in the morning I think I’m down seven points, and I just kind of scratch and claw and dig throughout the day trying to catch up.
“Frostburg is the job that when we got good, I stayed around, I stuck around. I could’ve stayed at Frostburg the rest of my life and been just as happy as anybody else. Frostburg is the place that taught me how to sustain it once you got to the top.”
Fitzgerald had an overall record of 62-19 at Frostburg State, where he took over in 2014 a program that had eight consecutive losing seasons and just 18 wins during that span. Within three years, Fitzgerald turned the team into conference champions, winning two more during his tenure with a pair of Division III playoff appearances and a bowl win to boot.
But Fitzgerald’s legacy, he hopes, won’t be about the wins and losses, or the conference titles, or his individual accolades — he was named conference Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2018 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference and in 2021 in the Mountain East Conference.
“Proud of the job that our coaching staff and the entire university — because it took the entire university — but proud of the job that everybody did over the eight seasons there,” said Fitzgerald. “I couldn’t give two shits about the wins and the championships and all that. My legacy is those young men. I hope they understood and understand how much I love them and how much I care about them. I hope my legacy is who they are. And I’m talking about all eight years’ worth of graduates and players. My legacy is who they are at age 30, age 40, age 50, age 60.
“I hope that I taught them to finish. I hope that I taught them to finish their education, finish the job they’re doing, and finish their marriage, and finish raising their kids, and finish their job as employers and employees. That’s what I hope my legacy is. I had a dream a couple of nights ago that we were all together 20, 30 years from now laughing and hamming it up about all the stories and stuff, all the memories we made.”
On Dec. 14, Fitzgerald was named head coach at Southern Utah, a member of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision’s Western Athletic Conference.
“It’s the most difficult thing I ever did in my life,” Fitzgerald said of the decision to make the move out west. “Point blank, end of discussion. It is the hardest thing I have ever done. I’ll get emotional about it now. Leaving those kids, leaving the people in that town, the people at that university, the people in that county. Very, very special to me.”
Meanwhile, Frostburg State is expected to make an announcement this week on the school’s 14th head coach in program history. Angelo Luvara was named interim coach on Dec. 30.
“They’re going to name a coach in the next few days,” Fitzgerald said. “At the latest, probably sometime middle of next week. They’re handing somebody the keys to the Cadillac. It’s a good situation, it’s a good job.”
The entire interview with Fitzgerald can be listened to on Episode 8 of the Views from the Press Box podcast, which can be found at https://www.times-news.com/podcasts/pressbox/.
