BALTIMORE — Two Western Maryland indoor track & field performers took home 1A state championships at the Baltimore Armory on Tuesday.
Mountain Ridge runner Mary Delaney collected a pair, coming from behind to take first place in the 1600-meter run (5:34.44) in the opening race of the day, before cruising in the 800m to take the top spot in the nightcap (2:26.03).
Delaney, a junior, edged out a pack of Washington County runners in both races. In the 1600, Delaney clipped Boonsboro sophomore Caroline Mathews by .42 seconds and beat the 800’s second-place finisher Grace Ellis of Smithsburg by more than nine seconds.
Fort Hill sophomore Hannah Custer took home a medal herself, finishing in the top spot in the pole vault with a jump of 8’6”. Junior Kara Yaukey (Boonsboro) and senior Hannah Estep (Brunswick) tied for second six inches behind Custer.
Mountain Ridge sent four boys and one more girl, and Southern logged a pair of boys performers at the championships earlier this week.
On the boys side, Southern senior Aiden Schwab clocked in at second place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.43, just ahead of third-place Miners senior Mason Reed (8.48). Jaden Shelton of Mardela cruised to the top spot in the event (7.68).
The Mountain Ridge 4X800m relay team finished with a third-place medal with a time of 9:34.13. The squad consisted of Casey Culler, Reis Howard, Will Haberlein and Reed. Snow hill’s quartet took the event in a 9:03.67 finish.
Southern senior Bryson Harvey ended in a six-way tie for fourth in the high jump, leaping 5’4”. Clear Spring’s Tyler Josenhans was first (5’8”).
On the girls side, Mountain Ridge senior Olivia Bostic finished ninth in the 300m (47.63); Western Tech’s Laila Gaynor won the event in 41.46.
In the overall team rankings, the Mountain Ridge girls logged a sixth-place finish with 20 points. Largo was the 1A girls state champion at 80 points, three ahead of Boonsboro.
For the boys, Mountain Ridge ended in a tie for 13th after earning 12 points, and Southern was 20th with eight. Catoctin took home the team title with 72 points, edging out Smithsburg’s 63-point total.
