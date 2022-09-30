CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge’s Mary Delaney was more than a full minute ahead of her closest pursuer and Keyser’s Griffin Paugh and Trenton Denne couldn’t catch Preston’s Damian Rumer during the 8th annual Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational held Tuesday at Allegany College of Maryland.
Delaney crossed the finish line in 19:11.80 to win the girls individual title ahead of Preston’s Hallie Simmons’ 20:29.80.
Northern’s Sophia Brown was third just ahead of Keyser’s Averi Everline, 20:31.50 to 20:34.40.
The Black Knights’ Rumer took the boys titile breaking the tape in 16:45.70. Just behind him were Keyser’s Paugh (16:50.30) and Denne (16:58.20).
Northern’s Ethyn Peck was fourth in 17:11.80 and Paw Paw’s Donovan Tanouye was fifth in 17:11.90.
Spring Mills and Preston captured the boys and girls team titles. The Cardinals finished with 67 points, 21 ahead of second place Mountain Ridge’s 88. The Miners were two points better than Smithsburg’s 90.
In fourth, one point ahead of Hamsphire was Musselman, 112-113. Allegany was sixth with 134, followed by Martinsburg 139, Preston 150 and Clear Spring 201.
The Black Knights’ girls won by 46 points, finishing with 39 while Martinsburg was second at 85, one ahead of Smithsburg’s 86. Hampshire took fourth with 100, followed by Mountain Ridge in fifth with 119. Musselman and Allegany each scored 171 while Keyser had 185 followed by Fort Hill’s 206 and Clear Spring’s 274.
Rounding out the top 10 in the boys race, Mountain Ridge’s Casey Culler took sixth (17:26.10), Musselman’s Justin Moss was seventh (17:53.30) followed by Hampshire’s Mason Cardamone (18:05.80), the Miners’ Ackerly Mulcaster (18:07.80) and Spring Mills’ Dustin Bradsher (18:11.30).
Preston had four girls place in the top 10. Led by Simmons in second, Delilah Myers (20:51.70) was fifth, Ella White (21:22.40) and Autumn Myers (21:28.20) were ninth and 10th. Smithsburg’s Kayla Hawbecker was sixth (21:02.80), Fort Hill’s Kamryn Rice (21:07.10) was seventh and Allegany’s Morgan Trautwein (21:19.70) was eighth.
