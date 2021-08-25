KEYSER, W.Va. — Many have been waiting about eight months to see how Keyser is going to replace the output of Times-News Player of the Year Gavin Root and Times-News Offensive Player of the Year Drae Allen.
“That’s what we’re hoping to find out — how we can replicate what our seniors did last season,” said Golden Tornado head coach Derek Stephen. “I don’t think one player is going to come in or two players that can do what they did, but we have a committee. We have two or three guys that can come in and be productive.”
Those waiting to see how this year’s team stacks up against last year’s will have to wait at least another week, as Keyser’s 2020 campaign ended the same way the 2021 season is beginning — COVID is ruling the roost as the Tornado’s season opener on Friday against Robert C. Byrd was canceled due to COVID.
Stephen, entering his second year as a head coach, said nothing could have prepared him for what transpired last season.
“The challenges of being a head coach, then adding COVID onto that, I don’t know how I did it the first year. I talked to Coach (Sean) Biser and was like, ‘You prepared me, but not for this.’
“I was lucky I had a good group of assistants and kids that followed the rules to a tee. It turned out to be a pretty successful year for us.”
The Tornado finished 7-2 in Stephen’s inaugural year, winning a season-opening shootout against Berkeley Springs, 61-33, before falling to .500 after a 35-12 loss at Oak Glen.
Keyser reeled off three emphatic wins over Washington (55-35), Nicholas County (70-19) and Hampshire (54-0) before a road loss to another high-ranked opponent, Point Pleasant, 38-28.
The Golden Tornado again won three in a row by multiple scores, defeating Jefferson (63-44), Petersburg (62-26) and John Marshall, 53-21.
As Mineral County’s COVID numbers started to head in the wrong direction during the John Marshall week, the county slipped into the red category on West Virginia’s COVID metrics map, thus canceling the Mineral Bowl matchup with Frankfort and forcing Keyser to forfeit its playoff game against North Marion.
Keyser, already having to cancel a scrimmage against Bridgeport on Aug. 20, will hopefully open at home against Berkeley Springs on Friday, Sept. 3.
After COVID postponed the 2020 Maryland season numerous times, the local West Virginia teams were forced to fill in the holes previously occupied by opponents across the Potomac River.
This year, some of those Maryland teams are back, as Keyser plays six area schools — Hampshire, Northern, Allegany, Moorefield, Mountain Ridge and Frankfort.
“It’s great to have those local rivalries back,” said Stephen. “Last year I think we totaled 33 hours on a bus. We were road warriors. We made one trip that was 11 hours, another that was six-plus. It makes a lot of difference for us. It keeps the kids engaged. And it brings in bigger crowds. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Keyser’s long road trips — to New Cumberland to face Oak Glen and at Point Pleasant — become games just a few hundred steps from the school this year, while also losing the road warriors moniker as the Tornado’s longest trip will be to Accident to play Northern.
“We picked up those local teams, but the teams we made the travels to last year now have to come to us,” Stephen said. “We got to experience their atmosphere. I think our fans are going to enjoy them coming here. Our fans will see they love to line up and play football.”
Despite the statistical output the Tornado lost last season, Stephen anticipates his team will play in much of the same fashion as last year’s team on both sides of the ball.
Root led an offense that passed more than a Keyser team has in recent history, throwing for 1,087 yards (66 for 107) and 18 touchdowns with 63 carries for 470 yards and 10 scores.
Allen rushed north of 1,000 yards, carrying the rock 140 times for 1,205 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“As of right now, we’re running the same type of offense we’ve had the past few years,” said Stephen. “A lot of teams packed the middle and let us run some RPO (run-pass option) type stuff, so we just try to take what the other team gives us.
“Defensively, we’re going to stay with what we’ve been doing the last few years. We’re returning more guys on the defensive side, so hopefully we can play a little faster.”
Keyser was able to get a preseason tuneup in before contact tracing forced it into quarantine, as the Tornado scrimmaged University on Aug. 13 at home.
“It didn’t go as well to our liking as we would’ve liked, but it was good in the sense that University did a lot of stuff we’ll see throughout the year,” said Stephen. “We saw things we can build off of. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but we saw some things we liked. … We never try to go out and only focus on winning a scrimmage, but we look to go out and find ways to better ourselves. We wanted to get a feel of what we can work on and how we can get better.”
While Keyser is without its top three rushers from last season — Allen, Zion Powell and Root — Sammy Bradfield (5-foot-11, 180 pounds, senior) returns to lead the Tornado rushing attack, coming off a season where he was a Swiss Army knife in Stephen’s offense with 63 carries for 453 yards and four touchdowns while hauling in more than a third of Root’s completions (26), over half of Root’s passing yards (571) and nearly 56% of Root’s TD throws (10).
“He got open in space quite frequently,” Stephen said. “That in part attributed to how talented the guys around him were. We just hope that can carry into this season.”
Manning the fullback spot will be the duo of Chayse Evans (5-10, 200, Sr.) and Anthony Mele (5-8, 175, Jr.). Evans is more of a true fullback, Stephen said, while Mele provides a little more shiftiness and wiggle to the position.
At wingback will be seniors Hunter VanPelt (5-8, 165) and Benny Oates (5-10, 200), with the former showing attributes of a scat back while the latter is more of a downhill runner.
Seniors Malachi Blowe (5-9, 155) and Parker Anderson (5-11, 180) return to an experienced backfield that will also serve as exceptional mentors for juniors Christopher Furey (5-9, 160) and Landon Rhodes (5-9, 190) and underclassmen Jullian Pattison (6-0, 200, Fr.), Tristen Root (5-9, 160, Fr.) and Keith Lawrence II (5-9, 155, So.).
The Golden Tornado have an obvious question mark at quarterback — as would any team that just graduated a player of Root’s caliber. Thus far, there hasn’t been an obvious answer, as junior Seth Healy (5-10, 175) and sophomore Logan Rotruck (5-9, 175) have been “neck and neck” all preseason for the starting job.
“One has a bad day, another has a good day,” said Stephen. “No one’s really separated themselves for that job.
“Some big things we’re looking for is how they carry the offense, how they control it, how they shake off a bad play. We run the read game, so if they can make decisions there and make decisions on the passing game, that’ll play a huge part. We don’t care if they can’t throw it down field, we just want them hitting the open guy.”
Lucas Davy (5-8, 140, Fr.) is also on the depth chart at QB.
Whoever ends up at QB1, their targets are much more clear, with Seth Sions (5-11, 155, Jr.), Josh Shoemaker (5-11, 185, So.) and E.J. Guy (5-9, 145, Sr.) leading the charge at wideout.
“We’ve had a couple of different guys step up on the outside,” Stephen said. “Seth came on one day in 7-on-7 at Hampshire, he was running crisp routes. Josh Shoemaker has come a long way, as has E.J. Guy.
We have a bunch of guys that can go out there and block and catch passes. It’s one of those things that’ll probably be a game day or day-before decision.”
Wide receiver is an underclassman-laden group for Keyser, with Silas Crites (5-10, 155, Fr.), Jack Stanislawczyk (5-10, 155, So.), Matthew Denne (5-5, 135, Fr.), Logan Hetrick (5-7, 145, So.) and Chase Davis (5-5, 140, So.) also on the depth chart.
Samuel Hamric (5-11, 195, Sr.) and Braydon Keller (6-3, 220, Jr.) split time at tight end last year and will likely do the same again this season.
“One of the luxuries we have at that spot is they both do things well,” said Stephen, “so one of them can step up when the other isn’t having it on game day.”
Also listed at tight end are Nadim Smith (6-1, 170, Fr.), Cameron Green (6-2, 255, So.), Daniel Shoemaker (5-8, 155, Fr.) and Cameron Stewart (5-7, 260, Jr.).
Along the offensive line, juniors Gabe Ryan (6-3, 240) and Caden Youngblood (5-11, 215) return as starters from last year’s team and will line up at guard.
In between the guard spots at center will likely be Luke Anderson (5-11, 290, Jr.), who started at strong side tackle last year. Ethan Glass (6-0, 215), one of two seniors along the offensive line, will also see playing time at center.
The weak side tackle spot is up for grabs between Konner Bennett (6-1, 220, Jr.) and Jake Bonner (6-3, 225), the other senior up front.
“We’ve moved Bennett around,” Stephen noted. “He showed us he can play. He’s played at one tackle, moved to the other, he’s worked his butt off.”
The strong side tackle position will go to one of Bub Barbe (6-6, 290, Jr.) or Jacob Keating (6-3, 305, Jr.), both of which were on the JV team last year.
Among those on the depth chart at offensive line are Lucas Hart (5-10, 275, So.), Ayden Costilow (5-11, 240, Jr.), Nathaniel Bowers (5-7, 155, Fr.), Ashton Youngblood (5-4, 170, Fr.), Jakeb Anderson (5-8, 220, Fr.), Austin Smith (6-0, 255, So.), Jett Sanders (Fr.), Waylon Paugh (5-7, 175, So.), Jessie Evans (5-6, 210, Fr.), John Fazzalore (6-1, 245, So.), Roger Rice Jr. (5-9, 290, So.), Jeremiah Kisamore (5-11, 220, So.), Drake Roy (6-1, 315, Jr.) and Alex Marshall (5-9, 155, So.).
“The offensive line is coming together and that’s been one of our big focuses,” said Stephen. “We’re trying to build them into teams we’ve had in the past of being a hard-nosed type of group. I don’t think we’ll have as much speed on the outside, we’ll be more of a ground-and-pound team this year. We have the backs that can do that, so if we can get the line to follow I think we’ll be pretty decent.”
On the defensive side, Ryan will anchor the line after being named All-State second team defensive line as a sophomore in 2020.
Luke Anderson will also start along the defensive line, as well as Keller at defensive end and Bonner at defensive tackle, where he played the last few games of last season.
Parker Anderson will fill in at tackle and end, and Bennett can play a little bit of everywhere as well. Stephen hopes Barb and Keating can step up and get some looks up the middle.
Also listed on the roster at defensive line are Green, Stewart, Hart, Costilow, Bowers, Ashton Youngblood, Jakeb Anderson, Glass, Austin Smith, Sanders, Paugh, Evans, Fazzalore, Rice, Kisamore, Roy and Marshall.
A massive advantage for the Golden Tornado’s 4-4 defense is the three returning starters at linebacker, plus another that started the last two games in 2020.
Mele and Oates will line up at outside linebacker, while Evans and Caden Youngblood will play inside.
Also at linebacker are Crites, Rotruck, Hamric, Pattison, Nadim Smith, Lawrence, Furey, Shoemaker and Rhodes.
Two of Keyser’s three starting spots in the secondary are occupied by returning starters, with Healy playing at corner and Bradfield at safety.
Blowe, who started some on the outside last year, will likely start at cornerback with VanPelt getting some time there as well.
Stephen noted that Stanislawczyk, who got injured earlier in preseason, could see some time in the secondary once he returns.
Backing up that group in the secondary are Josh Shoemaker, Guy, Denne, Davy, Sions, Hetrick, Tristen Root and Davis.
Seth Earnest (6-0, 145, Sr.) returns as the kicker, with Stephen hoping he can handle punts replacing the graduated Powell. Edan Parks (5-10, 145, Jr.) is behind Earnest on the depth chart.
During his junior campaign, Earnest was 45 for 49 on point-after tries with 72 kickoffs totaling 2,309 yards with one touchback and an onside kick recovered.
Following the cancellation of the RCB game, Keyser’s new season-opener is Sept. 3 at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley against Berkeley Springs.
“One of the things we preached last year is you gotta do what you gotta do,” Stephen said in regards to preparing for another season with COVID at the forefront. “I think getting back to school in the spring, people started letting their guard down. I think we got this shock back to life that we have to do these things if we want to have a season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.