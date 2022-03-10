FROSTBURG — Three years removed from its first win in nearly a decade at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament in 2019, Bishop Walsh looked to be en route to nabbing another win on Thursday night.
But DeMatha’s game of runs was just enough to propel the Stags over the host Spartans, 61-57.
DeMatha, defending and 25-time ACIT champions, went on a 10-2 run over a five-minute stretch in the third quarter, a 12-4 run to open the fourth and an 8-0 dart to close the game and capture the four-point victory.
“It’s who we are. We’re a team of runs,” said interim DeMatha head coach Pete Strickland. “We play with great energy defensively. Not always as solid as I would like us to be, but we’re a team of runs. We just couldn’t get a foothold early because of Walsh. I just thought Walsh shot the ball with great confidence and really spread the floor on us like no one has all year. It showed the fact that they played such a national schedule. They’re a travel-tested team.”
Rodney Rice, signed to play next season at Virginia Tech, led the way with a game-high 21 points on six field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Tyrell Ward added 12.
The Spartans and Stags went shot-for-shot early on, with Bishop Walsh closing the first quarter on a 4-0 run thanks to a pair of free throws from Mikey Allen and a jumper by Mike Williams III to lead 22-17 at the end of one.
“I was very impressed with our guys,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete. “Being the home team, I think there was a lot of pressure. A lot of pressure with the schedule we played, but still, this is home. We wanted to have a good showing, and I think we did. I think our conference, the NIBC (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference), really helped us stay together and we played against two kids on (DeMatha) that could be pros. We weren’t nervous, we weren’t scared, we weren’t in awe because of what we’ve done. I just thought our guys came together. It was really good to see.”
DeMatha opened the second on a 9-2 run to take its second lead, 26-24, with 4:40 to go before the break.
BW responded with a 13-0 run of its own, with Williams scoring six and Allen four. A TJ Robinson free throw gave the Spartans a 37-26 lead, but Rice knocked down a jumper in the corner with five seconds to play before the break as Bishop Walsh led 37-28 at halftime.
“I didn’t think it was our best half, but I thought Bishop Walsh had a lot to do with that in the first half,” Strickland said. “They really spread out the floor and we struggled to defend them, fouling 3-point shooters, you name it. The fourth quarter we played some of our best half-court defense we’ve played all year because they spread it out. They don’t have much of a post presence, or they didn’t play much of one tonight, and that was a good strategy I thought. We really struggled to figure that out.”
Allen, a Cumberland native, finished with 19 points, including 11 in the first quarter.
“A hometown hero story,” Prete said of Allen. “To us now, it’s not, because we expect him to do this now. He’s at that level. He’s worked really hard. I think to the community it’s really special because he’s a hometown kid. But to us, he’s just another Spartan because we expect him to do that now. He’s earned that time. It’s a cool story for the community, but as a coach, he’s supposed to do that. He’s the best shooter we have. We expect him to knock them down and he does.”
A 3-pointer by Allen at 6:52 in the third, followed by a slam by Isaac Temilola, gave BW its largest lead, 42-29, but that was when the Stags took over with a steal and slam by Logan Lewis sparking the 10-2 third-quarter run.
Williams got a layup with 21 seconds to go in the third to stop the drought, as the Spartans clung on to a seven-point lead, 46-39, heading into the fourth.
Williams had a turnaround jumper sandwiched between two 4-0 DeMatha runs, then Robinson knocked down a pair of foul shots before the Stags went on another 4-0 run to take a 51-50 lead.
Williams and Winston traded baskets before Williams answered with a layup to give the Spartans the lead back, 54-53.
Williams finished with a team-high 20 on nine field goals and 2 of 3 at the foul line.
“He’s a competitor,” Prete said. “He creates. He’s not scared of the spotlight. He can move on to the next play. You saw him get his shot blocked the one time and it didn’t matter. He goes just as hard the next play. For a junior, he’s just going to continue to get better and better.”
After a stop, Jacksonville State-bound Travis Roberts scored his first and only points on a 3-pointer at 2:15 for a four-point BW lead.
From there, Rice scored six of the game’s last eight points to send DeMatha (19-7) to victory.
Strickland hopes his team’s up-tempo second-half performance can lead to a win tonight against St. Frances.
“That’s a hump,” he said. “If you can get yourself going and get a little bit of a boost, it’s important. The way you win games is as much important as that you win a game. I’d have rather played a great second half to give you a springboard for tomorrow than be up 20 and hold on. I think this gives us great momentum.”
The Spartans’ Day 2 opponent was to be determined after completion of play Thursday night, but Prete is proud of how his team showed up.
“Guys that are new to the program and all these guys are trying to learn what Bishop Walsh is to our Bishop Walsh community,” he said. “Sister Phyllis and Sister Kathleen were on our bench today. They’re so special to us and I wanted our guys to learn that — this goes a lot deeper than them. Sometimes we look at it as this is us, but it’s not. This is Bishop Walsh. I think they’re growing up and learning that now. I’m not disappointed that I had kids crying in the locker room. That’s a good thing. They’re starting to really feel what this community is and I’m really happy for them.”
