FROSTBURG — Not much is as inevitable as DeMatha at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
The Stags led for an overwhelming majority of their matchup with St. John's on Friday night, but the Cadets led by three with 15 seconds left.
That was when Mason So knocked down a 3-pointer to force overtime, where DeMatha outscored St. John's 15-10, keeping alive the Stags' dream of a four-peat at the ACIT with a 78-73 victory.
“I felt like we played well in stretches but then got lackadaisical," said DeMatha head coach Mike Jones. "That’s what I just talked to them about in the locker room. But we found a way to finish out the game, so I was very happy with the way we ended the game.”
Both teams struggled mightily on the offensive end early on, with just three points between the Stags and Cadets four minutes after tip-off.
DeMatha led 16-13 at the end of one, but the offenses went scoreless over the opening two minutes and 15 seconds in the second quarter before Malik Mack tied the game at 16 with a 3-pointer. Devin Toatley followed up with a basket from close range 12 seconds later for the Cadets' fourth lead of the night.
DeMatha's Malcolm Thomas answered with a pair of free throws to jumpstart a 14-0 run for a 30-18 Stags lead with 2:09 to go before halftime.
The Cadets closed out the half on an 8-2 run, with DeMatha ahead 32-26 at the break.
Leading 46-42 after three, the Stags opened up a 56-51 lead with 3:23 to play after Jacob Wallace finished it off the glass.
Toatley answered with a much-needed 3-pointer and Zyion Chase followed up with a putback to tie the game at 56-all with 2:23 remaining.
Wallace knocked down a pair of free throws, but Toatley answered just over 30 ticks later with a pair of freebies of his own.
The Stags again pushed back in front, 60-58, with 1:10 remaining when Thomas knocked down a turnaround jumper, but Mack tied things back up with a layup 17 seconds later.
After the Stags hit iron on a one-and-one, Mack was fouled driving to the basket and knocked down the first of a pair of free throws.
Following the miss, Chase picked up the offensive board before Mack was fouled again. This time, Mack sank both shots from the line for a 63-60 lead as DeMatha called a timeout with 15.6 to play.
“St. John’s is a well-coached team," Jones said. "They have some really good players. I felt like we had situations like that during the season and we crumbled. So I felt like we’ve learned from that. We were placed in the same position here and we overcame that and found a way to win the game. We showed a lot of resiliency.”
So, who is committed to play at UNC Greensboro, only had four points — all from the foul line — up until the timeout. The Stags got the ball in So's hands and he did the rest, draining a 3-ball with 1.5 seconds left to tie the game and force OT.
“Mason’s been great for us all year," Jones said. "He’s been up and down a little bit; but as far as making big shots and timely shots, he’s been carrying us like that all year.”
DeMatha led by as many as seven in overtime after back-to-back baskets from Thomas and Isaiah Arnold.
Mack went on a personal 4-0 run to put the St. John's deficit at 74-71.
After a pair of free throws from So, the Cadets' Donavan Freeman was fouled on a 3-pointer but sank just one at the line.
The Stags were then whistled for a foul, with Chase sinking the back end of a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game at 76-73.
St. John's, with the possession arrow in its favor, forced a jump ball on the ensuing inbound pass with 11.3 remaining.
After a Cadets timeout, the play drawn up didn't quite go to plan as they threw it away.
On DeMatha's inbound pass, a Hail Mary was thrown to Winston who laid it in, putting the score at its final.
"I’m glad that we’re playing well," Jones said. "I knew that we were going to be playing our best basketball toward the end of the season. We started off playing good and then we hit a little rough patch, but the boys have been resilient. They’ve bought in to what me and my staff are trying to get across to them. I love this team and I love the way they fight.”
DeMatha will play today, 8:15 p.m., for a chance at its 27th ACIT championship, squaring off with Bishop McNamara.
McNamara topped fellow Washington Catholic Athletic Conference foe Gonzaga as part of an all-WCAC semifinal Friday night.
DeMatha fell to the Mustangs in both prior meetings this year, 71-68 in the regular season and 64-60 on March 1 in the D.C. state tournament.
“Another well-coached team," Jones said of Bishop McNamara. "Marty (Keithline) does a great job. They have tough guards that can make tough shots. (Jeremiah) Quigley’s been playing amazing, getting downhill. He’s their engine, so we’ve got to find a way to slow him down. But I’m looking forward to the game. They beat us twice this year, so it’ll be a good opportunity for us to see if we’ve gotten any better.
