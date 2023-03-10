FROSTBURG — Bishop Walsh got within five to start the fourth quarter, but the comeback fell short as DeMatha scored 15 of the game's final 18 points to beat the Spartans, 71-54, and get its quest for a four-peat off to a positive start Thursday night at the 61st Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
Mason So, committed to UNC Greensboro, led the 26-time and three-time defending ACIT champion Stags with a game-high 23 points, while Malcolm Thomas tacked on 14 points.
“I thought we played really well," DeMatha head coach Mike Jones said. "We shared the ball. We played with good energy on the defensive end. We did a pretty good job of playing with pace and space.”
“The kids played hard," said Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete. "I didn’t think we played real smart at times though. We missed a lot of open shots. I thought there was a point in the second quarter where if we would’ve made some shots, I think we could’ve started to control the game.
"Instead, we had to start playing a style we don’t want to play. I think they were able to get that cushion of eight to 10 points, then we got it down a little bit, and then they spread that lead back out because we were playing a style we don’t want to play. But, the kids played really hard.”
Mike Williams, who will play at LSU in the fall, led BW with 18 points to go along with Mikkel Tyne's 17 points.
“We knew they had capable shooters," Jones said of the Spartans. "Williams is a really good scorer, Tyne is a really good scorer as well. So we knew they were going to get hot at some point. We just kind of had to weather the storm and just stick to our principles of being disciplined and getting stops down the stretch.”
Tyne, who spent most of the game in foul trouble after picking up two early fouls and a third before halftime, caught fire to start the fourth as the Spartans trailed by nine, 53-44, heading to the final frame.
After the Spartans closed the third on an 11-4 run, Tyne had a turnaround jumper in the corner on the opening possession and, after a DeMatha turnover, touched it off the glass with his left hand from close range.
So responded with a 3-pointer at the 6:31 mark, but Tyne answered with a 3-ball of his own 20 seconds later to send Bishop Walsh into a timeout with a 56-51 deficit.
That ended up being the Spartans' final shot to fall from the floor, as the offense went dry over the final 6:11 and the defense got into foul trouble — DeMatha shot 8 of 13 from the foul line over the final 5:39 during a 15-3 run to close out the game.
After DeMatha opened up the game on a 6-0 run, Walsh settled in and stayed within arm's reach for much of the first half.
Williams, who scored 16 of his 18 before halftime, got a 3-pointer to fall in the opening two minutes of the second quarter with a pair of hands in his face to get BW within 21-19.
So responded with a layup, but Tyne made a pair of foul shots before making a savvy pass across the baseline to pick out Jasiah Cannady in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Spartans their only lead at 24-23.
So, who shot 75% (9 for 12) from the floor, knocked down a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run and retake the lead for good just before Tyne picked up his third foul.
While much of Williams' production came during the first half, Tyne's came in the second, when he scored 13 of his 17.
“That hurt when he got his fourth," Prete said of Tyne. "We’re better when he and Mike are playing together and playing well. It seemed like Mike was playing well early and Mikkel was missing some shots, then it flipped a little bit. But that’s basketball.”
The Spartans will play Catholic today at 5:45 p.m.
“I was really impressed with them tonight," Prete said of Catholic. "They got down against St. John's and they kept coming. I thought their defense was really good in the third and fourth quarter and tried to make a game out of it.
"Our guys have got to get a little more energy for that game tomorrow. I think Catholic is probably up a little higher because this is their opportunity to play with these types of teams. For our guys, I think they’re a little down because they’re in the loser’s bracket right now. I think we have to get our guys emotional right now because I think Catholic is really good.”
DeMatha advances to face a familiar foe in St. John's tonight at 9:15 p.m. with the winner advancing to the title game.
“It’s going to be a battle," Jones said. "We played them one time this year, they got the best of us on our home court, so we’re looking forward to playing them again. Pat (Behan) runs some really good stuff. They’re going to be physical. It’s going to be a really good game.”
