FROSTBURG — Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Despite a new head coach and a completely new group on the floor, the result for DeMatha was the same at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
The Stags dominated in all facets, running away from Bishop McNamara, 89-58, on Saturday night for their fourth straight ACIT crown and 27th overall.
DeMatha had a trio of scorers in double figures — Jaden Winston had a game-high 21, Mason So added 16 and Isaiah Arnold tacked on 14 — and shot the lights out from 3-point territory, making 10 of their 20 attempts.
Defensively, they limited big games from Jeremiah Quigley and Martin Somerville, who finished with 12 and 15 points, respectively.
“I thought we played extremely well," said DeMatha head coach Mike Jones. "We executed the game plan to a T. We made Quigley work, we shut down Somerville and we made them earn every single thing. We did a great job of executing on the offensive end with spacing, playing with a lot of pace and sharing the ball.”
DeMatha won the opening tip and Malcolm Thomas made his way to the free-throw line at the 7:34 mark, burying a pair from the stripe to give the Stags a lead they would not relinquish.
The Stags looked well on their way to running away with the game already in the first quarter when, after a pair of free throws from Adam Fox, Kade Sebastian blocked a shot on the defensive end and rewarded himself with a put back on the other end.
The basket by Sebastian put DeMatha ahead 15-7 as McNamara called a timeout with 1:55 to go in the first.
Somerville drained a jumper out of the timeout before Prince-Alexander Moody nailed a 3-ball to force Jones to use a timeout 44 seconds after the Mustangs' timeout.
“I wanted to tell the boys to be disciplined on both ends," Jones said of the timeout. "Offensively I felt like we came down and took a couple of quick shots and then we didn’t get back and locate the shooters. So I just wanted to remind them of that during that timeout.”
Somerville made the back end of a pair of free throws after the timeout to get McNamara within two, 15-13, but Ashton Meeks knocked down a 3-pointer at the right elbow to extend DeMatha's lead to 18-13 at the end of one.
The Stags opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run and never looked back, taking a 38-22 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
“Just share the ball, move the ball, play in space, attack, win our matchups one on one," Jones said of his team's offensive game plan. "We’re always preaching of turning down the good shot for a great shot and the boys did that today.”
DeMatha came out firing to start the second half, as Winston nailed a 3-pointer in the opening minute before So followed up with a pair of 3-pointers for a 47-22 lead.
With the Stags leading 59-39 entering the fourth, the Mustangs got within 15 after Moody made a pair of free throws 20 ticks into the fourth and Quigley followed with a traditional 3-point play.
But, DeMatha responded with a 12-2 run, with a 3-pointer by Arnold capping it off and putting the game to bed.
The Stags' 11-player senior class that includes Winston, So, Arnold and Logan Lewis — all of which started every ACIT game — now gets to go out on top, with So set to play Division I hoops at UNC Greensboro.
“It means a lot," Jones said of his seniors. "This senior group, they faced COVID, this group in particular didn’t play all last year on the court because they had guys in front of them that were better. So to come and win it, it means a lot.”
The ACIT win is Jones' first since becoming DeMatha's head coach last April, moving 30 minutes northeast from St. Stephen's & St. Agnes — who was set to participate in the 2020 ACIT before the pandemic canceled the tournament — where he accrued a 110-21 record.
"It’s always good to win your last game," Jones said of the ACIT crown. "It’s something we can build on. This is such a huge tournament for DeMatha. I feel so privileged to be out here and to win it in my first year at DeMatha.”
Jones is just the third permanent head coach in DeMatha's 67-year history. He succeeded interim head coach Pete Strickland, whose Stags won the 2022 Alhambra crown over Paul VI. Prior to Strickland was Mike Jones, who is now the associate head coach under Mike Young at Virginia Tech. The first DeMatha head coach was Morgan Wootten, who helped put the program on the national stage with a reign that spanned from 1956 to 2002.
It has now been over six years — the 2020 and 2021 ACITs were canceled due to the pandemic — since DeMatha has lost at the ACIT. The Stags' last defeat came on March 9, 2017, against St. Maria Goretti on the opening night of the tournament when Elijah Clarence hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left for a 60-57 victory. The Stags went on to defeat Bishop Walsh and St. John's to close out the 2017 tournament.
Should DeMatha receive and accept an invite to the 62nd Alhambra next year, the Stags would enter on a 14-game ACIT winning streak.
