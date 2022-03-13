FROSTBURG — For the 26th time, DeMatha was perfect here in Western Maryland over a three-day weekend in March, as the Stags took down Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Paul VI, 67-59, on Saturday to win the ACIT for the third straight time and a record 26th.
For the first time in quite some time, the Stags, who fell in the WCAC semifinals just under two weeks ago, came to Western Maryland as relative underdogs among a field of co-WCAC regular-season champions in Paul VI and Bishop McNamara, regular-season Baltimore Catholic League champion in St. Frances, BCL tournament champion in Mount St. Joseph and nationally-ranked Long Island Lutheran.
But interim head coach Pete Strickland and his Stags started their run to a title with a come-from-behind win over Bishop Walsh on Thursday, then dominating St. Frances in the semifinals before taking down Paul VI for the title.
Each of the three teams DeMatha defeated in its title run went 2-1 in ACIT action, with the Stags getting revenge on two teams they had lost to earlier in the season. St. Frances defeated DeMatha, 59-55, on Dec. 5, 2021, before the Stags lost their lone WCAC meeting with Paul VI, 77-74 in overtime on Feb. 1.
"I didn't think it was a masterpiece, but everybody keeps telling me that it was," Strickland said of his team's performance. "I do know that we were grittier defensively than we've been. (Paul VI is) so hard to guard. And then when we stopped giving them two and three shots (per possession), then I think our defensive acumen really showed. I was pleased. It was a chopper game than I expected, but we finally kind of chopped better a little bit, so I thought that was good."
From the outset, it was pretty obvious that those in attendance Saturday night at Frostburg State University's Bobcat Arena were in for an instant classic.
Paul VI opened the game on a 5-0 run with a steal and layup, plus a free throw, for a traditional 3-point play by Ben Hammond and another layup by DeShawn Harris-Smith at the 6:00 mark.
But the Stags got high-percentage shots to convert from in close by Jerrell Roberson on their next three possessions to take the lead before Tyrell Ward got a layin to fall to send PVI into a timeout at 4:02 with DeMatha leading 8-6.
Dug McDaniel drove the lane less than two minutes later and got a jumper to fall to give the Panthers the lead back. A 3-pointer by Harris-Smith near the end of the first gave Paul VI a 14-9 lead at the end of one.
DeMatha was able to make up its deficit in the second thanks to a 17-7 run through the first five minutes and 40 seconds of the frame with a pull-up jumper and 3-pointer by Rodney Rice capping the run to put the Stags in front, 25-23.
Paul VI answered with a 3-pointer from Brendan Robinson and a pair of free throws from Hammond less than a minute later for a 28-25 advantage.
Rice answered with a 3-pointer at the right elbow to tie it, then McDaniel traded a pair of freebies for a Roberson layup that sent the game into halftime tied at 30-all as Roberson tallied a third of his team's first-half points.
"We wanted to really attack their ball screens, and we did," Strickland said. "Jerrell Roberson was the key to that. He moves his feet as well as any big guy that we've seen all year."
Ward came out of the break with a basket in the corner followed by a steal and windmill slam for a four-point lead that DeMatha would not relinquish.
The teams went blow-for-blow over the course of the third, including 3-pointers by Rice and McDaniel, and in the last 32 seconds a traditional 3-point play by Ward followed by a pair of made free throws by Paul VI's Garrett Sundra with 0.6 seconds to go in the frame.
Jaden Winston opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to extend DeMatha's lead to five, 48-43, but Paul VI answered with a 4-0 run with baskets by Hammond and Harris-Smith.
Roberson stopped the run with a layup with 6:25 to go, and Hammond responded with a pull-up jumper at the foul line 15 seconds later to get PVI within one, 50-49.
What followed was the dagger to the Panthers, as a pair of Ward free throws kicked off an 11-0 run with Rice getting a layup and 3-pointer at the right elbow and, after a Paul VI timeout, layups from Ward and Winston for a 12-point 61-49 lead.
McDaniel ended the run with a layup, but Ward answered with a 3-pointer at the left elbow to seal the deal.
Ward finished with a game-high 22 points on eight field goals and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, with 15 coming in the second half.
"He's matured as the year's gone on in so many ways," Strickland said of his forward committed to Xavier. "He was obviously a great player at the start of the season. ... But today he was just a little bit sharper. Turning the corner on a catch to get to the rim. I think he was our leading rebounder, and I don't know that he's done that this year, so just that little bit of fine-tuning and he made the difference today."
Rice, a 6-foot-4 combo guard signed to join former DeMatha head coach Mike Jones at Virginia Tech, piled on 19 points on seven buckets, four of which fell from beyond the arc, and 1 of 3 at the line.
"He's a shot-maker," Strickland said of Rice. "Him and Tyrell, we're going to miss them because they take tough shots and they make tough shots. We got Rodney off the ball a little bit today, and Jaden Winston did a great job of finding him. One of the things about Rodney is people really just hone in on him. If we can get rid of one pass, I don't care what he does in the second catch because the attention isn't just on him."
Paul VI played its ninth game in 15 days on Saturday. The Panthers won three games to claim a WCAC tournament championship before later that week winning three games and the title in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament, followed by a three-day tour in Frostburg.
Harris-Smith led the Panthers with 19 points, while Hammond and McDaniel added 13 apiece.
The win for DeMatha, while being a record 26th, was something special for Strickland, who played in the ACIT in the 1970s under legendary DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten before coming to Western Maryland for the ACIT for three seasons (1984-1987) as an assistant with Wootten.
This year's ACIT, the 60th installment, was the first since Wootten's death on Jan. 21, 2020, which was less than two months before the ACIT was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year's tournament was also canceled.
"There were signs in the week," Strickland said when asked about winning the first ACIT since Wootten's death, "if I was a religious person, which I am, there were signs that said, 'I got some help here.' I had some help, absolutely."
