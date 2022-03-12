FROSTBURG — After being held to three points in the opening half, Tyrell Ward scored 18 in the second half to stretch a four-point halftime lead to a decisive 13-point victory as DeMatha topped St. Frances, 71-58, in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament at Frostburg State University's Bobcat Arena.
Ward tallied a game-high 21 points on seven field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers, and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
"He's a guy that I think invites the big moments and welcomes the big moments," said interim DeMatha head coach Pete Strickland. "Not every player does that. He's that rare young guy who does that. I was happy to see that he did, but I wasn't surprised because that's who he is. He relishes and cherishes those opportunities. He plays with great energy. He'll attack both offensively, defensively. I thought he made a great block there that was called a foul, but again that's what he's capable of doing, particularly down the stretch. He wants the big moments."
The senior forward, committed to Xavier, was held scoreless for the opening 15:54 before knocking down a 3-pointer in the corner to cap an 8-2 run that gave DeMatha a 28-24 halftime lead.
"I thought our energy from the very tip was great," Strickland said. "To guard a team like St. Frances who is just such an offensive juggernaut, if you don't have energy you can look silly. We had energy defensively, and that carried to the offensive end, and I just thought we got some great defensive efforts from Logan Lewis and Isaiah Arnold right away. That was huge."
DeMatha continued to dominate coming out of the break, jumping out to a 9-0 run with a basket by A.J. Swinton sandwiched between 3-pointers from Rodney Rice. Jerrell Roberson capped off the run with a free throw.
The Stags led by as many as 11 in the third, but held an eight-point lead, 45-37, heading into the fourth.
After a pair of free throws from Rice to open the final frame, St. Frances got layups from Cortez Johnson and Johnathan Lamothe to get within six, 47-41, with 6:59 to play.
It wouldn't get much better for the Panthers, however, as DeMatha answered with a 6-0 run, capped off by a pair of free throws and a breakaway slam by Ward.
Later, the Stags went on a 9-2 run where Ward knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and got a layup to fall to cap the run and end his scoring with a 15-point DeMatha lead.
The win came a day after DeMatha came from behind to beat Bishop Walsh, 61-57, where the Stags used a trio of big runs to down the Spartans.
"I think it did," Strickland said of their second-half performance Thursday carrying over to Friday. "We hadn't played for 12 days, and I think Walsh was in a similar boat. We had to shake the rust. Finishing like that, we felt like our old self."
In addition to Ward's game-high tally, Rice, who is signed to play at Virginia Tech next season, finished with 19 points, Arnold added 11, and Swinton and Roberson tallied nine apiece.
The Panthers were led by Lamothe and Carlton Carrington with 16 points apiece, while Johnson tacked on 11 and Taion Robinson had 10.
St. Frances plays Long Island Lutheran today, 6:30 p.m., in the third-place game.
With the win, DeMatha sets its sights on a 26th ACIT title tonight at 8:15 p.m. against fellow Washington Catholic Athletic Conference competitor, Paul VI. The Panthers won their lone meeting with the Stags, a 77-74 overtime victory on Feb. 1.
While there's still work to be done for Strickland and the Stags, the win is one for this year's DeMatha team to hang its hat on after a grueling season in the WCAC.
"I think I speak for all DeMatha people when I say we're just flattered by the esteem that the Cumberland community holds us in," Strickland said. "Our guys have really gotten a feel for that. We feel such love. Battling the hometown team the other night, as the buzzer rang, it was like the crowd was clapping for everybody. I've always felt like we were embraced by Cumberland. I came here as a player in the 70s ... and I came here as an assistant coach with Morgan (Wootten) for three straight years.
"I've always felt the warmth of the community as part of the DeMatha contingent, and that is just still such a part of our experience here. It's so neat that our players have felt that and sensed that as young people. It's a special connection I think between DeMatha and Cumberland and the ACIT. I speak for all of us, the texts I'm getting from people that couldn't get up the road this time, how flattered they are by what Cumberland means for us."
